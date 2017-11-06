Why the White Sox believe Chris Getz is the right man for a critical role in the team's rebuild

Buddy Bell's recent departure without being replaced shows just how much confidence the White Sox have in Chris Getz.

One of two assistant general managers, Bell left the White Sox after 14 seasons last week to join the Cincinnati Reds as a vice president/senior advisor.

Bell, who grew up in Cincinnati and played three seasons for the Reds, said he felt comfortable leaving in part because the White Sox are in good hands with Getz, who is entering his second season in a critical role as the team's player development director.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn agreed with Bell's assessment of Getz, who said he gained a better understanding of the role after working alongside Bell. As the White Sox see it, Getz is the right person to run a department that will play a critical role in their future.

"Chris is a great fit," Hahn said. "Not only is he an excellent baseball man, but he is a very fine communicator.

"Similarly, as a recently retired player, his level of empathy and understanding of what our players are going through as they develop is an asset. The fact that he's very open to new ideas also helps ensure that we are looking down all possible avenues to help maximize player performance."

Getz worked in player development, amateur scouting and major league operations for two seasons in the Kansas City Royals' front office before joining the White Sox in October 2016. The introduction he received in KC had Getz confident he'd learn the rhythm of day-to-day operations of his new role.

Still, Getz knew he'd have plenty to learn from Bell, a five-time All Star and six-time Gold Glove winner who'd gone on to coach and manage before moving into the front office. What impressed Getz most is how open-minded Bell is to new ideas.