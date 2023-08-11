Why West football has a chance to repeat as Class 5A state champions

Knoxville West’s offense was slightly peeved unbeknownst to Marshaun Bowers.

The senior got the Rebels on the scoreboard in the first 33 seconds of play with an interception returned for a touchdown against Fulton.

“I told the team I was going to set the tone and I did off the pick-six,” Bowers said.

“I don't think anybody was really surprised, Marshaun he's gonna be really good for us this year,” said Carson Dance, starting quarterback. “Honestly, offensively, we're a little mad that he had a pick-six, you know, we were trying to go out there and play.”

The offense eventually ripped another two touchdowns as West, defending Class 5A state champions, finished its one-quarter of football with a 21-6 score against Fulton at the Knox County jamboree held at Knoxville Central.

West coach Lamar Brown was pleased with his players’ competitiveness and execution on both ends. The Rebels’ display was not only impressive but epitomized a unit that is good enough to repeat as Class 5A state champions.

Revamped offense

Last year’s 15-0 West team was led by Brayden Latham who was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalist for Class 5A and was the Region 2-5A Player of the Year after rushing for 1,738 yards, 8.5 yards per carry and had 27 touchdowns.

The Rebels also graduate starting quarterback Carson Jessie who threw four touchdowns in their state championship win over Page.

West’s new face under center is Dance a first-year starter as a senior. He missed last season due to a fully torn labrum on his non-throwing left shoulder.

“I never got to play last year, but I think for me it was just making sure that I stayed mentally sharp,” Dance said. “Make sure I was still engaged.”

Dance was engaged from the first pass play as he connected with senior Thade Sterling on a seam route for a 60-yard touchdown.

.@westrebelsfb @hunter_dance showing he has a cannon on his 1st throw of the jamboree.



14-0 lead for West over Fulton pic.twitter.com/DA7A3G4kaX — Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) August 10, 2023

West’s coach has an abundance of confidence in his quarterback.

“Hunter’s a smart kid, makes great decisions with the football,” Brown said “It has been fun watching him grow this offseason … We'll be all right with Hunter at quarterback.”

Dance is also the younger brother of Baker Dance who was West’s starting quarterback before Jessie in 2021.

Formidable defense

The defense remains a major bright spot for West. In one quarter against Fulton, the Rebels forced two turnovers.

Last year’s defensive stars remain in senior linebacker Ryan Scott who had 121 tackles and senior defensive end CJ Smith who had nine sacks.

“CJ can dominate a game from the defensive end position,” Brown said. “He's got bigger, got stronger and kept his speed. So you know, we're expecting great things out of him this year, just like last year.”

It appears that the Rebels will still be a tough out for any team it faces. While the players and coaches remain reluctant of measuring this year’s team to last year’s run, it does have faith that success can come their way in 2023.

“Our goal right now is to get better every week and if we do those things good things will happen,” Brown said.

“We're really just trying to focus on what we can do to be the best that we can be,” Dance said. “I think this team can be pretty special and do a lot of the same things that last year's team did.”

The Rebels' first game of the year is at home versus Bearden on Aug. 19 at noon.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: West football with a chance to repeat as state champions