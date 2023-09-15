Why West Bloomfield's Brandon Davis-Swain chose Colorado over Michigan, Power Five powers

West Bloomfield’s practice in the blistering heat was winding down as the players ran a series of 35-yard sprints.

When they finished, the players dragged themselves to the water hoses for some relief.

After that, they returned to the field to retrieve their helmets and they were off to their homes to escape the heat.

Following his water break, though, senior Brandon Davis-Swain walked back to the field but left his helmet on the ground. Instead, he lined up on the goal line and began running 100-yard sprints.

He ran six 100s and went to get more water. Then he returned and ran an additional four more 100s before calling it a day.

“It was for conditioning,” he explained. “I have to keep my conditioning up because I play both sides of the ball.’’

West Bloomfield tight end Brandon Davis-Swain runs the ball against Birmingham Groves during second-half action at Birmingham Groves on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Davis-Swain, 6 feet 4 and 260 pounds, starts as the team’s tight end and defensive end and is a dominating force as both as the Lakers head into Friday’s game at Lake Orion in a battle of Michigan high school football unbeatens.

He has committed to Colorado, but that was not his original commitment. He committed to Notre Dame as a sophomore.

No luck with the Irish

But this is not another one of those cases where a kid gives his word to a school and then changes his mind when a better offer rolls around.

Davis-Swain fully intended to play in South Bend, Indiana.

He loved the school, the facilities, the coaching staff and the campus.

But after he committed, the staff seemed to lose his phone number.

Likewise, this is not another case where a kid wanted constant attention from a school. He just wanted to know they still wanted him.

“When I decommitted,” he said, “I hadn’t talked to them for three months.”

Davis-Swain’s father, Brandon Davis, called South Bend and spoke with the staff and felt they were no longer interested in his son.

“We loved Notre Dame,” said Davis-Swain's father. “It was a great option, a great program. We just didn’t feel the love after we committed. We felt that they fell off with communication. We tried to talk to them about it on a couple of occasions and they stayed the same, so we decided to reopen his recruitment.”

West Bloomfield tight end Brandon Davis-Swain runs the ball against Birmingham Groves during second-half action at Birmingham Groves on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Suddenly Davis-Swain was in the market for a school again and visited Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and USC.

Newly hired Colorado coach Deion Sanders made the most of the opportunity to land one of the top players in Michigan.

Davis-Swain visited Colorado three times before committing to Sanders in the late spring. It seemed the commitment was as much for Sanders as it was to the school.

“My first time meeting, he was a cool, laid-back guy,” Davis-Swain said. “But once he gets on the field he has a different mindset of the game.”

The youngster fell in love with the campus and the scenery in Boulder. He said he took a lot of what he described as “Colorado pictures.”

He also spoke with several players, such as Dylan Edwards, and got their honest opinions of Sanders.

“They had great words for him,” Davis-Swain said. “Edwards, the freshman running back, he talked to me. That’s a great dude right there.”

But the biggest determining factor why Davis-Swain will be heading to Boulder is "Coach Prime" himself.

“We had a meeting — me, him, my dad,” Davis-Swain said. “He was telling me that he needs defensive linemen — not wants defensive linemen — needs defensive linemen, and I’m capable of coming in and playing my freshman year if I keep working.

“He said he can get me to the league. I just have to keep working and he’ll do what he can do.”

Playing for dad

That is another reason why Davis-Swain was still running wind sprints when his teammates were long gone.

“He really leads by example,” West Bloomfield coach Zach Hilbers said. “He works his tail off, and when your best players are your hardest workers, that’s a great thing for your program. Everybody else has to fall in line.”

Davis-Swain said he wears No. 11 because that is the number his father wore when he played at Detroit Chadsey.

Dad was going to play football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but tragedy struck early in his freshman year and he returned to Detroit.

Davis’ parents were going to help raise Davis-Swain for four years while Davis attended college, but that didn’t last long.

“My parents passed away and I had Brandon,” Davis said. “He was 6 months, so I came home after I lost both my parents when I was 18.”

Suddenly, Davis’ intention to play college football was finished.

“That kind of, like, killed my dreams and aspirations,” He said. “They were my help so I had to man up.”

Football may have been over for Davis, but he was going to make sure it was a big part of his son’s life.

“When Brandon was born, I knew what I was going to do with him,” he said. “I knew he was going to be a football player. To say that he was going to be an All-American, I couldn’t have guessed that. I knew he was going to be prepared and have the talent.

“Football was a part of our life, period. My brother played at (Novi Detroit) Catholic Central. That’s where I was supposed to go, but I wanted to do my own thing.”

Davis didn’t waste time in preparing his son to play football.

“I had Brandon doing his three-point stance when he was 2 years old,” he said, proudly. “People thought it was amazing.”

Like so many kids growing up in Detroit, Davis-Swain’s first experience in football began in the Detroit Police Athletic League.

It was there the father could see his son had a chance of being something amazing and it had nothing to do with his three-point stance.

“I had two epiphanies when I knew we had something special,” he said. “The first time he was 8 or 9 and he got blindsided — he got crack-backed real good. He was either going to quit right then and there, or he was going to keep playing. He got up, looked right at me.

“I turned around like I didn’t see him, and he kept playing.”

Epiphany No. 2 came some four years later when Davis-Swain was about 5-11 and 160 pounds and was matched against a player named Will, whom Davis estimated was 6-0 and 220.

Will was the kind of player so big he needed to carry his birth certificate because he looked to be too old to play in that league.

“We started the game and Brandon made a swim move around him and made the tackle,” his father said. “The next play Will got ahold of him, picked him up, slammed him to the ground, landed on him, pancaked him bad. Brandon got up and made the next play.”

Davis-Swain’s team lost the game, but the youngster won the war, never giving ground to the bigger player.

“It was the most-proudest day,” his father said. “I knew I had something special because he battled with that kid the whole game.”

A heart for defense

Roles have reversed in a manner of speaking. Davis-Swain is now the big kid who does the pancaking from his tight end spot on offense.

West Bloomfield defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain reacts after a stop against Sterling Heights Stevenson during first-half action of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

His preference is to play defense; there, he's the one doling out the punishment — over the first three games, he has 24 tackles and five sacks. The problem is, teams rarely run the ball on his side of the field.

“You’ve got to pursue to the ball,” he said. “That’s what most of my tackles are off — pursuing to the ball.”

Opposing teams usually run away from Davis-Swain because, well, the other coaches are not stupid. Runs to Davis-Swain’s side of the field rarely gain yardage.

“He can defeat blocks in multiple ways,” Hilbers said. “He can do it with power, he can do it with speed.”

Running away from Davis-Swain isn’t always the answer because of his quickness and outright speed.

“Until you see him go through his drills or actually play up close,” Hilbers said, “you don’t understand how athletic he is or how strong he is.”

That size and strength has made him almost unblockable at the high school level. In fact, Davis-Swain was stumped when asked to name the last guy who was able to effectively block him for an extended period of time.

“I don’t remember; it was long ago,” he said after a long pause. “Probably it was against my teammates, Amir Herring, who’s at Michigan right now.”

Davis-Swain was so advanced as a freshman, he managed to earn playing time on the varsity.

West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards celebrates with teammates after the Lakers defeated Davison, 41-0, in the MHSAA Division 1 final at Ford Field, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

It was an unforgettable experience when West Bloomfield drilled Davison, 41-0 in the Division 1 state championship game as Donovan Edwards ran wild, gaining 257 yards and scoring three touchdowns on only 14 carries.

“That game went very fast,” Davis-Swain said. “We were up (27) at the half. It was a great game. I got in, made a couple tackles. That experience was great for my freshman year.”

It was the kind of experience that can fuel a player’s fire for the rest of his high school career.

“It makes me want to get back even more,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got to leave off with a good note so other people will come to the school.”

Mick McCabe is a former longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at mick.mccabe11@gmail.com. Follow him @mickmccabe1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why West Bloomfield's Brandon Davis-Swain chose Colorado over Michigan