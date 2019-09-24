Why weren't Redskins credited with a safety on end zone sack of Mitchell Trubisky?

Matt Ioannidis thought he scored a safety when he drove Mitchell Trubisky into the end zone. (Reuters)

Early during Monday’s game between the Redskins and Bears, Washington defensive end Matt Ioannidis sacked Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, driving him into the end zone for what looked at first glance like a safety.

Ioannidis celebrated the play and signaled for a safety while imploring the home crowd to make some noise.

But the officials did not oblige Ioannidis’ diagnosis and brought the ball out of the end zone, spotting it just short of the two-yard line. It was a nine-yard loss, but the Bears retained possession and no points were awarded to Washington.

While some of the Washington faithful were confused, NFL officiating head Al Riveron broke down the call on Twitter.

Al Riveron explains the ruling on the field of where the ball was spotted as Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky gets contacted. #CHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/uKZ7HI8hsF — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) September 24, 2019

While Trubisky clearly landed in the end zone with the football, Ioannidis made initial contact with the Bears quarterback outside of the end zone. His forward progress determined that it was not a safety, just as if a running back carried the ball from out of the end zone and was driven back into the end zone after breaking the play.

While it might have appeared to be a safety at first glance, officials got this one right.

