Why weren't Redskins credited with a safety on end zone sack of Mitchell Trubisky?
Early during Monday’s game between the Redskins and Bears, Washington defensive end Matt Ioannidis sacked Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, driving him into the end zone for what looked at first glance like a safety.
Ioannidis celebrated the play and signaled for a safety while imploring the home crowd to make some noise.
.@MattIoannidis bringing the heat for another @Redskins sack 💪 #HTTR #MNF
📺: #CHIvsWAS on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
⁰Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/dqc4mvJ3lB pic.twitter.com/FcnDlP6gQX
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2019
But the officials did not oblige Ioannidis’ diagnosis and brought the ball out of the end zone, spotting it just short of the two-yard line. It was a nine-yard loss, but the Bears retained possession and no points were awarded to Washington.
While some of the Washington faithful were confused, NFL officiating head Al Riveron broke down the call on Twitter.
Al Riveron explains the ruling on the field of where the ball was spotted as Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky gets contacted. #CHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/uKZ7HI8hsF
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) September 24, 2019
While Trubisky clearly landed in the end zone with the football, Ioannidis made initial contact with the Bears quarterback outside of the end zone. His forward progress determined that it was not a safety, just as if a running back carried the ball from out of the end zone and was driven back into the end zone after breaking the play.
While it might have appeared to be a safety at first glance, officials got this one right.
More from Yahoo Sports: