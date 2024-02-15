Why were there two national anthems at the Super Bowl? Ask Steve Wilks and Jonathan Gannon

Want to know why there were two national anthems before the Super Bowl?

Ask Steve Wilks.

Wilks was fired as the 49ers defensive coordinator Wednesday, just a few days after coaching in the biggest game of his life, a Super Bowl loss to the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid dynasty.

Wilks was once head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Seriously. Once. As in, he got one season (2018) with two inept quarterbacks and a general manager who spent a crucial part of the season suspended after getting an extreme DUI before being let go.

The current Cardinals head coach, Jonathan Gannon, also lost the biggest game of his life in the Super Bowl to the Mahomes-Reid dynasty.

Like Wilks, Gannon was a defensive coordinator whose unit struggled in the second half.

Wilks’ defense gave up 22 points in the second half and overtime of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Gannon’s defense gave up 24 points in the second half of the 2023 Super Bowl. (There was no overtime.)

Unlike Wilks, Gannon was promoted after his failure.

Wilks, by the way, is African American.

Gannon is white.

It looks like a double standard.

One guy failed and got fired. The other guy failed and got promoted.

To the NFL’s credit, several Black coaches have gotten jobs this hiring cycle. The Falcons, Raiders and Patriots all hired or promoted African Americans, and there will be a record number of minority coaches on the sidelines next season.

That should be applauded.

But if you ever wonder why there’s a national anthem for the nation, “The Star-spangled Banner,” and another for Black America, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and a debate raging in conservative circles suggests you might, the apparent Wilks-Gannon double standard is the answer.

It seems like there’s a different set of rules for Black people than there is for everyone else. It's exactly why Wilks is involved in a discrimination lawsuit against the league.

If we had one set of rules, we could have one anthem. Since we don't, Black people often wonder whether the national anthem "The Star-spangled Banner" applies to us.

I’d love to see a day when this isn’t the case. I'd love for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to be an old church song, something for funerals and a chance for old people to explain to whippersnappers how far we've come.

But until that day, people who look like me will do our best to cling to the hope and optimism of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and we’ll keep pointing it out when it looks like we’re failing to reach those aspirations.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Was Steve Wilks fired because he's Black? Ask Jonathan Gannon