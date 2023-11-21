Why we're starting to believe in Missouri State basketball after Paradise Jam championship

November hasn't treated Missouri State men's basketball too kindly in recent years but this Bears team might be a little different.

An impressive three-game sweep through the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam capped off with an 87-69 win over Abilene Christian in the championship game should grab the attention of those who have held out belief.

The Bears appear to be heading in the right direction and there should be more hope around this program at this point of the year than there has been in a while.

"I'm very proud of our guys," sixth-year head coach Dana Ford said during his postgame radio interview. "I feel like they put in a really good tournament. Hopefully, we can put this in the bank and maybe withdraw from this come March."

The Bears are on a four-game winning streak which matches their longest of last season. It's the best start to a November the Bears have had since 2016 when a Paul Lusk-led team also started 4-1. Missouri State should be heavily favored heading into Saturday's home game against South Carolina State.

More: Missouri State basketball wins Paradise Jam championship by beating Abilene Christian

Missouri State's wins so far this season have come against the likes of Oral Roberts, Florida Gulf Coast, Kent State and ACU. They're not the sexiest of names that will get the common fan dreaming big but the latter two appeared to be quality opponents that were better than the West Virginia name brand the Bears shouldn't have lost to on opening night.

The crushing early-year loss has yet to come when that's been a blow to the program under Ford. There's no Southeast Missouri State or Little Rock loss. Instead, there's a multi-team event championship with Ford delivering arguably his best non-conference performances over the last two games.

Ford has a very talented roster that can score. Most importantly, it's playing hard at all times and should give it a chance in every game it plays.

The Bears are playing incredibly hard

Missouri State junior Alston Mason celebrates with fans after the Bears beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Great Southern Bank Arena on, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

The effort the Bears are playing with is already an encouraging sign. We've seen in the past that Missouri State has had to go deep in its bench to get energy guys who might spark the rest of the players on the floor.

Instead of going to a walk-on for inspiration, you're getting the "Defend No Matter What" effort from the second the Bears step on the court. That starts with a bulldog-type player in Damien Mayo Jr. who plays with contagious effort. Having great leadership and experience from Matthew Lee and Donovan Clay doesn't hurt either.

When the Bears weren't having their best offensive night, they clamped down defensively and held Kent State, a team that scored 100 points two nights before, to just 52. When we've seen the Bears have those types of offensive games in the past, they usually don't win. This time, it didn't matter.

More: All of our 2023-24 Missouri State, high school basketball preseason coverage in one place

When Abilene Christian hit seemingly every shot it threw up to start Monday's title game, the Bears stuck with it. A team that shot 53.6% in the first half was held to just 32.3% in the second. Abilene Christian brought the game within one in the second half after the Bears built an eight-point lead and MSU showed a killer instinct that we haven't seen from it in a while and it blew ACU out en route to a championship.

No team has shot better than 41.8% against the Bears so far this season. Teams shot an average of 43.5% against them last year compared to the 38% now.

N.J. Benson is starting to emerge as a legitimate threat

Missouri State sophomore N.J. Benson dunks the ball on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Great Southern Bank Arena on, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Benson was good the entire tournament but he announced himself as a player to be reckoned with during Monday night's win.

The sophomore had his breakout game by scoring 17 points on 8 of 10 shots with 16 rebounds in the win. He had his first career double-double by halftime and there was nothing ACU could do to slow him down.

"N.J.'s gonna be a good player and he's starting to turn the corner," Ford said. "We're definitely excited to see his growth. I just can't go without mentioning how great of a kid he is and that's why you see his development. He's starting to really turn into a good player."

Benson was quieter in Sunday night's up-tempo win over Kent State while going for two points and seven rebounds. The night before, he scored 11 with six boards.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Benson appears to be a more physical threat than he was a freshman. He was highly touted out of the Southern Illinois region, ranked as the seventh-best player in the state and appears to be one that Saluki fans will wonder how he got away.

Matthew Lee looks comfortable and is contributing offensively

Matthew Lee during the Missouri State men's scrimmage at Great Southern Bank Arena on October 21, 2023.

There was little doubt that Alston Mason and Chance Moore (who is thankfully healthy after an injury scare with his left ankle last week) were going to contribute offensively in big ways. We already knew that Donovan Clay was going to be the Bears' most consistent player at both ends of the floor.

One of the biggest unknowns heading into the year was how Lee would perform in his return from last year's early-season ACL tear. He's answered questions by helping change the Bears' offense and he might be better on that end than advertised.

Lee wasn't known as an offensive threat in his three years with Saint Peter's but we saw a bit of his game over the last few games that we didn't know he had.

More: After ACL tear, Matthew Lee hopes to lead Missouri State to his second Cinderella run

Lee was named the tournament's MVP after scoring in double-digits in each game. He started with 17 points against FGCU before adding 13 and 10 over the last two games. He was 8-25 from the field for 40 total points, 11 assists and 17 points in three games.

His minutes restriction that Ford previously said he'd have early in the season appears to be non-existent with 32 or more minutes in each game including a 38-minute outing against FGCU.

Missouri State has momentum ahead of playing Evansville, Drake in early MVC matchups

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Dana Ford as the Bears took on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Great Southern Bank Arena on, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

After what should be a win on Saturday against South Carolina State at Great Southern Bank Arena, the Bears would be riding a five-game winning streak going into their two early Missouri Valley Conference matchups.

A home date with Evansville will take place on Nov. 29 before traveling to Drake on Dec. 2. The Purple Aces are unbeaten to start the year while the Bulldogs were picked to win the league and have looked the part of a conference favorite so far.

Since 2021 when the Valley started scheduling MVC games in late November and early December, the Bears haven't started out the greatest. They lost their lone early MVC game at Illinois State in 2021 before splitting last year with a win at Illinois Chicago and a home loss to Bradley.

Missouri State hadn't had this type of momentum going into either of those games. The early 2021-22 Illinois State loss turned out to be costly when the Bears were in the MVC regular season title conversation late in the year. Last year, their home loss to Bradley was the beginning of a four-game losing streak.

The Bears are perfectly situated to be playing good basketball at a time of year when they're usually trying to figure things out. With an experienced roster back, they're ahead of where they've been in the past and the Bears should have a shot at making a statement to the rest of the Valley starting next week.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the host of the weekly "Wyatt's World Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball wins Paradise Jam, gives reasons to believe