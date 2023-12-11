Why we'll never see a team like Florida State miss the playoff again
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken reminds us that playoff expansion is on the way next season and we will no longer see scenarios like Florida State being left out.
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken reminds us that playoff expansion is on the way next season and we will no longer see scenarios like Florida State being left out.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning this season’s Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record yet in the 17-game era.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Joe Flacco's comeback almost didn't happen.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
The Bills took an early lead but the Chiefs tied it in the fourth quarter.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what we should ignore and believe from Week 14, including the Eagles getting trounced by the Cowboys.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Joe Flacco was a forgotten man just a few weeks ago.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
The Ravens rallied past the Rams in an overtime thriller.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.