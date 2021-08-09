Why Wearing Double Masks Is Important (And Where to Find the Best Masks For the Job)

Macaela MacKenzie
By now—a year and a half into the pandemic—you probably know exactly where to buy face masks. But health officials are once more recommending wearing double masks, even among fully vaccinated people, to help stem the staggering number of coronavirus cases, largely due to the fast-spreading Delta variant that's causing an uptick in cases around the country.

That's because you can still get COVID despite having a vaccine, according to the CDC. After all, no vaccine is 100% effective, particularly when it comes to variants. That said, it's still incredibly powerful, as it's been shown to reduce the severity of illness in the (very unlikely) chance of a breakthrough case.

Do I need to wear double masks?

If you're still unclear on what double masking is or why it's necessary (again), here's a little refresher: Layering two masks on top of each other, as the CDC first recommended back in February, can more effectively stop the spread of coronavirus droplets. Per the CDC, “Transmission of the virus can be reduced by up to 96.5% if both an infected individual and an uninfected individual wear tightly fitted surgical masks or a cloth-and-surgical-mask combination.”

Wearing two masks can be more effective than just one for two important reasons. First, adding extra layers between your mouth and nose and the outside world means creating a more complicated barrier for virus particles to navigate, reducing your risk of infection. Second, wearing two masks, like a disposable face mask and a cute cloth mask, is more likely to eliminate gaps (and as the CDC data highlights, a tight-fitting mask is essential for reducing the spread of the virus).

“Doubling up or pairing a washable cloth mask layer with an overlying disposable surgical mask has a few benefits of comfort, reusability, and being an effective viral barrier,” Kathleen Jordan, M.D., senior vice president of medical affairs at women’s health provider Tia, tells Glamour.

And while you may be thinking, I'm good, I'm vaccinated, I'm in the clear, right?, it's still important that people show as much caution as possible against the Delta variant. “We now have virus variants that are even more contagious and we have very high prevalence in many of our communities—we need to get our mask wearing right,” says Dr. Jordan. So yes, double-masking is a good idea.

Double-masking can make a meaningful difference in your risk of infection and of unknowingly spreading the virus. “A surgical mask is about 80% effective in eliminating droplets, which is a very big deal, but it’s not a full 100%,” says Edgar Sanchez, M.D., infectious disease expert at Orlando Health. “So if you add another mask on top of that, that 80% effectiveness goes even higher.”

If you have an N95 mask—the gold standard in filtration—keep in mind that means the mask is 95% effective at blocking airborne particles. Great, but still not 100% effective. Adding an additional cloth layer couldn’t hurt.

How should I wear two masks at one time?

There are two ways to double mask effectively: either with a cloth mask closest to your skin and a disposable surgical mask on top—or the opposite way, with a cloth mask on the outside to protect a disposable mask from the elements. When worn with the cloth mask on the inside, “The washable cloth mask can cover the side gaps often created by the disposable medical masks, and allow the wearer to reuse the surgical mask with its finer filtering power,” Dr. Jordan says.

Regardless, Dr. Jordan notes that “layered masks should remain breathable, be easy to put on quickly, and the wearer should be happy to be seen in them.”

You may be thinking, If two is better than one, why stop there? But there is too much of a good thing in this case. “If it’s too tight and you can’t breathe through it, you’re not likely going to be able to keep that on,” says Dr. Sanchez. “You want something that fits comfortably that you can wear for hours at a time so that you can stay protected.”

Jordan agrees: “Invest in a mask that you are comfortable wearing. A mask worn on your neck and not over your mouth and nose provides no protection.”

When should I wear two masks?

If you’re walking the dog in a space where you’re unlikely to run into many people, you probably don’t need to double-mask, says Dr. Sanchez. But if you’re in a closed or crowded space, like an airport or taxi, it’s a wise idea.

“The amount of time we spend with people paired with the heavier we are breathing and the closer we are to each other, the more risk we pose to one another,” says Dr. Jordan. “If being with others is necessary, wearing a well-fitted, quality, high-filter mask or a combination of layered masks to achieve the same level of protection is advisable.”

And remember, one mask is better than no mask. Whether you’re wearing one mask or two, make sure it completely covers your nose and mouth, that there are no major gaps on the sides of your mouth, and that you can breathe comfortably enough that you’re not tempted to take it off.

