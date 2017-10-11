Why wasn't Cubs-Nationals Game 4 played earlier in the day?

Of course this NLDS couldn't end without a controversy.

Controversy is never far off with such a high-profile team like the Cubs, especially when it comes to weather and start times in 2017.

This time, it wasn't the Milwaukee Brewers complaining and dropping epic one-liners about getting sunburnt on a rainout.

But this game also has infinitely more at stake than a random late-May contest at Wrigley Field.

After nearly an hour-long delay, Major League Baseball called Tuesday's Cubs-Nationals Game 4 on account of rain, pushing it instead back to Wednesday afternoon and giving neither team a travel/buffer day if the series shifts back to Washington D.C. for a Game 5.

Tuesday's contest was scheduled for a 4:38 p.m. first pitch in Chicago, which was already an accomdation by MLB, TBS (airing the game) and both teams given the original call was for a 7 p.m. primetime spot with no other MLB games scheduled. But with the impending rain, all parties agreed to move it up to 4:38, though Mother Nature failed to cooperate with that, as well.

That left many fans in an uproar on social media, with the rumor floating around that both teams agreed to an earlier start time - like 1 p.m. - to try to beat the rain and get the game in.

Now, a 1 p.m. game would've been just fine, as the rain did not start in earnest in Wrigleyville until the 5 p.m. hour.

Joe Torre - the chief baseball officer for MLB - said he had no knowledge of any discussion to move the game up to 1 p.m.

"That's not my department," Torre said after the game was called. "You know, I don't know if there was a conversation along those lines. It's easy to look back and say that at this point in time, but I can't tell you if there was that conversation."

While TBS reportedly insisted they weren't at fault for nixing the 1 p.m. start time, the TV rights did come into play with the overall game time decision, as they do for all postseason games.