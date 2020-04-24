Why was Dave Gettleman wearing a mask when he was at home?

It’s easy to make jokes about New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. Sometimes, he brings it upon himself.

When the New York Giants were on the clock with the fourth overall pick, we got video clips of Giants coach Joe Judge and Gettleman. The Giants took offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia. A perfectly reasonable, safe pick that won’t make too many headlines.

But then we got our moment that had the internet buzzing. Gettleman, who was pictured by himself at his home, put on a mask.

#Giants GM Dave Gettleman put on a mask.



He's sitting alone in his house. pic.twitter.com/8UouOhIbxQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2020

Dave Gettleman putting on a mask after making his pick in is the new Kermit sipping tea pic.twitter.com/0opf2XQW1Z — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) April 24, 2020

It seemed like a funny moment, but there was a logical reason for the mask. Gettleman, who had an IT specialist off camera at his house, recently battled cancer.

Dave Gettleman on the mask: “I’ve got a young IT fellow in here with me and we’re social distancing, and part of it’s the mask. I’m fine”



Gettleman is in remission from lymphoma, so naturally the Giants GM is extra cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2020

Pretty obvious why Dave Gettleman is wearing a mask in his own home.

He went through chemotherapy two years ago, he is 69 years old and he has an IT guy in his house. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 24, 2020

Gettleman catches a lot of heat due to his funny quotes and his old-school methods of building a football team. Being in the New York market adds to the attention he gets. When we were ready for a virtual draft, everyone at some point made a joke about Gettleman’s draft setup or him not being able to get his internet to work.

He had what seemed like a funny moment during Thursday’s draft, though there was a good reason for it.

Dave Gettleman got some attention on draft night, and not for his pick. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

