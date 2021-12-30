Why Warriors won't use Gary Payton II box-and-one on Nikola Jokic again

Don't expect Warriors to use GP2 box-and-one on Jokic again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just as the Denver Nuggets implemented a new defensive strategy to slow down Steph Curry on Tuesday night, the Warriors tried their hand at throwing different things at reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr even threw a box-and-one at Jokic during the Nuggets' 89-86 win at Chase Center, with Gary Payton II serving as the "one."

"It was fun," Payton said with a laugh after the loss. "He kind of looked at me and said, 'You're guarding me?' I said, 'Yeah, for a second.'

"It was good. They got me one time over the top, but you know, he's a big fella. It was fun."

While Payton enjoyed his limited time as the primary defender on Jokic, the Warriors likely won't use that strategy Thursday night when the teams meet again at Ball Arena.

"We've played around with a lot of different stuff this year," Kerr said after the loss. "It's not something you see a lot of with a box-and-one -- it's usually on a guard. We thought we'd give it a try to see if we could take them out of their rhythm, and they scored both times and we got out of that. So, didn't work."

As Kerr and the Warriors prepare to face Jokic and the Nuggets again, Golden State will have to return to the defensive drawing board to slow down the Denver big man.

