Why Warriors' Steve Kerr uses infamous NFL quote to describe season

Given the rollercoaster ride that has been the Warriors' 2020-21 season, coach Steve Kerr believes the Warriors are where they are supposed to be in the Western Conference standings.

“It just feels like this is probably where we’re at, where we’re supposed to be, you know,” Kerr told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson prior to Thursday's 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. “This is kind of how the whole season has gone. You know, we just we’ve been hovering around .500 the whole year. And we’re good enough to beat anybody. And then also bad enough to lose to anybody. As Denny Green once said, we are who we thought we were.”

The victory over the Thunder did vault the Warriors one game over .500 to 34-33, but through 67 games the team never has been more than four games above or below the threshold.

Kerr also slightly misremembered the quote, as Green, then the head coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, infamously told reporters about the Chicago Bears: "they are who we thought they were."

Nevertheless, the Klay Thompson injury pushed the Warriors out of the championship conversation prior to the start of the season, but Steph Curry's remarkable resurgence has the organization firmly in the mix for not just a spot in the play-in tournament, but perhaps even a No. 6 seed and an automatic entry into the postseason field.

The Warriors moved up to the eighth spot in the West standings with Thursday's win, leapfrogging the Memphis Grizzlies by a half game. Five games remain on the Warriors' schedule, all of which will be at home in Chase Center.

Through all of the ups and downs that have defined this campaign for the Warriors, a chance to wreak some playoff havoc still looms.

No matter the Warriors' record at season's end, no one wants to see Steph Curry on the other sideline in a do-or-die elimination game.

