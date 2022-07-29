Why Warriors' Steve Kerr reminds Charles Barkley of HOF coach Chuck Daly

Why Kerr reminds Barkley of Hall of Fame coach Chuck Daly originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite criticizing the Warriors' jump-shooting ways, Hall of Famer and current NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley has nothing but praise for the architect, head coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole earlier in July, Barkley said Kerr had done "a tremendous" job leading the Warriors over the years. Barkley also added that Kerr reminded him of Hall of Fame coach Chuck Daly.

"[Kerr] takes his ego out of the equation and realized that players are the most important thing," Barkley said on the latest episode of Dubs Talk. "Chuck Daly did that and Steve's done a tremendous job."

For Barkley to say that Kerr reminded him of Daly is a compliment, in and of itself. Daly was most famously known to have led the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. What's more, Barkley was also coached by Daly on the "Dream Team," which ran roughshod on their competition during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

On both those squads, Daly was surrounded by incredible basketball talents and egos and was able to get those teams to focus on a singular goal: winning. In some ways, Kerr is doing the same with this current Warriors dynasty and doing it extremely well, as evidenced by the Warriors winning four championships in eight seasons.

Even though the Warriors are expected to have a much more difficult road to a repeat, what with a healthy Los Angeles Clippers squad slated to be the biggest threat, expect the Dubs to be very competitive nonetheless.

With Kerr leading the team, Steph Curry continuing his ascension to being one of the greatest guards of all time, and the continued growth of the young players, the Warriors could be very good for a "long long time."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast