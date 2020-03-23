Why Warriors' Steve Kerr feels bad for Mychal Mulder amid NBA shutdown

Nobody thought Mychal Mulder was going to play in the NBA.

After receiving just one scholarship offer in high school, he went to junior college for two years. He barely played at all his junior year at Kentucky, and then averaged 10.6 minutes per game during his senior season.

He then played for the G League's Windy City Bulls for two seasons, and started the 2019-20 campaign with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Mulder's dreams came true when the Warriors signed him to a 10-day contract on Feb. 27. The 25-year-old impressed Golden State enough to earn a contract through the remainder of the season.

The Warriors were scheduled to play road games at the Toronto Raptors on March 16 and the Detroit Pistons on March 20. But as we all know, the NBA suspended the season March 11, which was unfortunate timing for Mulder, who grew up in a Toronto suburb.

"I was speaking with Mike Mulder the day we met, just before everybody went their separate ways.," Kerr told reporters on a conference call last Tuesday. "It's such a strange time for him. He finally made it and we were getting ready to play games in Toronto and Detroit -- where he was gonna have tons of family -- and celebrate his accomplishments.

"He was having the time of his life. A guy like Mike -- living in the hotel in San Francisco -- just trying to sort through everything. We've tried to provide our players with any kind of advice, any kind of help that we can."

Mulder struggled the last time the Dubs took the floor nearly two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Clippers.

But he averaged 14.4 points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range in the prior five games.

Like Kerr said, Mulder was having the time of his life.

