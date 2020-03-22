Why Warriors rookie Eric Paschall loves playing for coach Steve Kerr
While the 2019-20 season didn't go as the Warriors had hoped, there was a lone bright spot for them.
Second-round draft pick Eric Paschall burst onto the scene, dropping 34 points in a November win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Paschall went through the normal rookie growing pains, but came through them and proved he would be a vital piece to the Warriors' future as they look to get back to full strength next season.
What has made Paschall such a great fit for the Warriors' system is his high basketball IQ, versatility and scoring ability. With the NBA on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, Paschall did a Q&A on the NBA's Twitter account and revealed what he likes so much about being coached by Steve Kerr.
"Being coached by coach Kerr is cool," Paschall said. "He's very laid back. Knows the game. I think that he was a player himself helps out a lot because he understands what we are going through in every type of way. Having him as our coach is great, and I appreciate everything he's doing."
Paschall figures to be an important part of the Warriors' rotation next season. With a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back to pair with the newly acquired Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and young center Marquese Chriss, Paschall will be a valuable sixth man and get a lot of minutes when the Warriors choose to go small with him at the four and Green at center.
In an otherwise lost season for the Dubs, Paschall's emergence made it worthwhile.
