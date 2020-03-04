Why Warriors positioned for bright future after disappointing season

This has evolved into a partial load management season for Draymond Green, a predominantly load management season for Stephen Curry and a complete load management season for Klay Thompson.

Considering their prolonged labor and remarkable success over the previous five seasons, all three earned the privilege of abundant rest, even if Curry and Thompson had to endure acute misfortune to get it. This is, on the whole, a wonderful thing. All three men needed it.

The Warriors, as a franchise, needed it at least as much.

The hunger that drove them to the first two NBA Finals had faded, and the sheer talent – Kevin Durant by name – that carried them to the next three is gone.

Nobody on the payroll wished for this season to play out as it has, and neither did franchise CEO Joe Lacob. Four losses for each victory -- after five consecutive trips to The Finals -- is a humbling reminder of the fickleness of the NBA and major sports in general. But it's what the Warriors have. It's where they are. And six weeks from now, when they lift their heads from the smoke and dust of this season, they'll gaze into the future and see umpteen reasons to smile.

The Warriors ought to be good next season. Really good. Quite capable of nabbing a top-four seed in a Western Conference that clearly grew considerably more muscular during what, for them, amounts to a one-year sabbatical.

Curry's return this week provides enough time for him and the teammates he barely knows to move well past the introductory stage. Whether he plays 10 or 15 or 20 games, it will reduce the number of games and practices needed next season for the mutual acclimation required for the team to go beyond the 50-win mark.

Given the unwanted and sometimes exigent circumstances, the front office and coaching staff have navigated this season like a panel of masters.

One, they're losing a lot, which is expected – and required for maximum draft lottery potential.

Two, they're winning a few games, which is good for the souls of all involved, particularly those players who were not a part of the franchise before this season.

Three, they reshaped the roster at midseason, trading scoring point guard D'Angelo Russell, an ill fit, for Andrew Wiggins, a more broadly skilled wing -- and in the process obtained a valuable future draft pick.

Four, injuries and roster reshuffling allowed for extended looks at rookies Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole, both of whom the Warriors believe have the goods to prosper in the NBA. It also provided the Warriors with enough time to properly evaluate big man Marquese Chriss and conclude he is talent worthy of an investment.

And, five, they get to use the final 30 games to host a stream of live, real-time auditions. The Warriors have a roster to fill out next season, and they've already started the process.

The number of players to suit up as Warriors this season increased to 22 on Tuesday, when former Stanford star Chasson Randle signed a 10-day contract in the morning and played 12 minutes against the Nuggets a few hours later in Denver.

Next year won't be a return to what was. Golden State's historic five-year run, which included a single-season NBA wins record (73, in 2015-16) and the most dominating postseason in league history (16-1, in 2016-17) is a target too high to logically aim any arrow.

It will, however, be captivating, largely for the way the Curry-Green-Thompson era will try to merge with the youngsters. Wiggins, who turned 25 last week, is at the top of the list. Chriss, 22, could enter training camp as the starting center. Paschall and Poole and maybe Damion Lee will be in the rotation. The hope, and perhaps prayer, is that Kevon Looney, 24, can give them 15-18 minutes on a regular basis.

The 2020-21 Warriors will be refreshed and should be hungry. They'll also have, for the first time since 2012, a lottery pick coming to camp.

This season has been and will continue to be exceedingly valuable in its own right. It's serving an important purpose inasmuch as today's sacrifice is tomorrow's reward.

Why Warriors positioned for bright future after disappointing season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area