Why Warriors' Klay Thompson is 'unique individual' in Donte DiVincenzo's eyes

Donte DiVincenzo is in his first NBA season in the Bay after signing a two-year, $9.2 million deal in free agency last offseason. The 2022-23 NBA season has presented an opportunity for the 26-year-old to be teammates with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors guard recently spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on the latest "Dubs Talk" episode about his initial thoughts on Thompson, who is in his first full NBA season since returning from his torn ACL and torn Achilles injury on Jan. 9, 2022.

"KT, he's just a unique individual," DiVincenzo said. "He's just unapologetically him, and I love it, you need that. Bad shot, good shot, doesn't matter, he's taking the next shot. Automatic green light, and then you get off the court and he's joking and laughing and you need that. He's really essential to this team."

Additionally, one aspect of Thompson's game influencing the Villanova product in how he approaches the game is the veteran's ability to put a bad play or game behind him, which is needed to play at the NBA level.

"I struggled last year, and this year I'm learning from KT without him speaking, he doesn't think about the last play, he's always thinking about the next play and that's what I've taken from him," DiVincenzo said.

While Thompson has dealt with NBA analysts like Charles Barkley believe his best days are behind him, the 33-year-old continues to show flashes that he's returning to the level many expect from him.

DiVincenzo does have a job to do while on the court and bench for the Warriors, but he did reveal what's it like to see Thompson go on a hot streak during a contest.

"The one game [against the Atlanta Hawks], I had no idea he had [54 points]," DiVincenzo continued. "The other one against OKC I felt his [42] it was a loud [42], my favorite part was he felt that [42], it wasn't just a casual day at the office. That was cool to see."

If the Warriors hope to repeat as NBA champions, they will need Thompson to be himself and DiVincenzo to provide a punch off the bench, which he's more than capable of delivering.

