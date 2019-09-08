Why Warriors' Jordan Poole says Eric Paschall is 'little like Draymond'

The comparisons between Warriors rookie Eric Paschall and All-Star forward Draymond Green are not new.

Both are undersized forwards with relentless motors that were taken in the second round of the NBA Draft.

But fellow Warriors rookie Jordan Poole offered another reason why Paschall reminds him of Green.

"This is where I think Eric's a little like Draymond," Poole said during a Q&A session at the Warriors' Chase Center Block Party on Saturday. "Eric's a bully. So he always picks on me becaue I'm extremely young."

For the record, Poole is 20 and Paschall is 22, so "extremely young" is a stretch.

In all seriousness, Poole and Paschall have spent the summer bonding ahead of their rookie seasons.

"We've seen each other the last two years playing against each other, just the rivalry we had and the two amazing programs, it was kinda just basketball, basketball, basketball," Poole said. "But spending the last three, four months with him, just to get to know who he is as a person, just to get drafted and to be able to play with a guy like Eric, I'm just extremely thankful."

Poole, Paschall and second-round draft pick Alen Smailagic are the babies on a revamped Warriors roster. In previous years, they might have found playing time hard to come by. But with Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, DeMarcus Cousins, Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko gone, and Klay Thompson injured, all three could get significant minutes this season.

Now, Paschall should probably stop bullying Poole, and turn his angst towards his opponents. The 2019-20 season is just around the corner.

