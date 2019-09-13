Dwyane Wade thinks a reunion between Jamal Crawford and the Warriors makes a lot of sense.

"I would love to see him on a team like the Golden State [Warriors]," Wade told Heavy.com's Brandon Robinson. "Just because he can rock out man, he's exciting. You get somebody that can come off the bench and put up 20 like there's nothing. It would be good, obviously without Klay [Thompson] getting injured and losing Kevin Durant. Having a scoring punch come off the bench would be good for them."

Crawford seems to be a fan of the idea, too.

-- 🤔 😳...

respect to the legend D Wade! https://t.co/4eKwi7SleB

— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 12, 2019

Crawford spent 54 games in Golden State back during the 2008-09 season after coming over from the Knicks in a mid-season trade for Al Harrington. That was the 10th season of the sharpshooter's 20-year NBA career, and as a current free agent, he's hoping to latch on to a team for a 21st.

It won't be the Warriors, though. At least not for a while.

As things currently stand, Golden State has 14 guaranteed contracts on its roster, one short of the maximum. However, the Warriors currently don't enough room underneath the salary cap to fit another guaranteed contract, and can't go over the cap as a result of being hard-capped due to the sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell. Crawford would qualify for the veteran's minimum, so if he wants to be on Golden State at the start of the 2019-20 season, he's out of luck.

That said, minimum contracts prorate over the course of the season, so the Warriors could theoretically add Crawford (or another player) later in the season once they can fit the prorated portion under the cap. Of course, the later in the season, the more likely Thompson will have returned by then, so a reunion doesn't seem likely.

Why Warriors, Jamal Crawford won't be reuniting for 2019-20 NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area