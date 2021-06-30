Why Warriors should explore James Wiseman trade, per Brian Scalibrine

Why Scalabrine believes Warriors should explore Wiseman trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Should the Warriors trade James Wiseman or should they hold on to him?

That's one of the biggest questions facing the franchise this offseason.

Hey, Brian Scalabrine -- what do you think?

"When you're around a young player day to day, you know if that guy has special qualities to be a championship-level player. And maybe Wiseman does," the former Warriors assistant coach said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny, Guru & Dibs" show. "But he doesn't fit the Warriors' timeline right now.

"Can he contribute? Absolutely. With Klay Thompson coming back, could they be contenders? Yeah. Look at [the] Atlanta [Hawks], look at [the] Phoenix [Suns]. Those teams are pretty good and I like watching them play.

"But the Warriors for sure with [Steph] Curry and Klay and Draymond [Green] definitely could be on that level once again. But does Wiseman's timeline match up? If Wiseman is a championship-level player in seven years, how does that help you? If he's a championship-level player in four years that might not help you.

"So I definitely would look out there and see what teams are interested in giving up All-NBA type of players. And if I could get one of those guys, then I definitely would look to move a guy like Wiseman and maybe even my picks."

It's very possible that the Warriors keep the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 draft with the belief that he can be a valuable role player in the short-term before blossoming into a potential star several years from now.

It's safe to assume they only will trade Wiseman if they are acquiring a proven star.

But we will know for sure in the next four or five weeks.

