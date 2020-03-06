Why Warriors' Draymond Green made switch to Converse shoes from Nike

Entering this week, Converse's list of NBA players on their payroll had one name on it.

Suns guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

But now, All-Star Warriors forward Draymond Green has jumped on board, reportedly signing a "multi-year, multi-million dollar" contract with Converse, ESPN's Nick DePaula reported Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of Draymond's switch Tuesday, and Green confirmed the news throughout the day Wednesday with lot of social media posts.

So, why did Draymond switch to Converse, which is owned by Nike?

"I wouldn't just go to any brand just to be the headliner. It's not about that for me," Green told DePaula. "The opportunity to stay within the Nike family, but then also, [be with] a brand that I like. I've always worn Chucks. It's a brand that I've always been comfortable with. Now, to have the opportunity to actually be a part of the brand, help build the brand up and bring some new life to the brand, that was an exciting thing to me."

First look at the Converse G4 @Money23Green will debut tonight against the Raptors



The Converse G4 will be available in hi ($120) and low-cut ($110) versions coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQs9tPLqWj



— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 6, 2020

While Draymond isn't having a season that meets his standards, he has a decorated NBA career. In addition to his three All-Star Game appearances, Draymond has played in five NBA Finals, won three NBA titles and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Converse chief marketing officer Jesse Stollak explained to ESPN what they see in Draymond.

"People who are unapologetically themselves, no matter the circumstance," Stollak told DePaula. "As we look to build our presence back in the basketball world, we want to make sure we're building a family that really embodies that spirit."

Story continues

[RELATED: Steph's return benefits these players]

DePaula reported that Draymond was set to wear his new kicks for the first time against the Raptors, but the forward has been ruled out due to left knee soreness, so the debut will have to wait.

Why Warriors' Draymond Green made switch to Converse shoes from Nike originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area