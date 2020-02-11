Andrew Wiggins is used to being criticized.

He was under the microscope during his one season of college ball at Kansas, and the pressure only intensified after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

And ever since he was traded to the Warriors last week, the takes have been flying.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Wiggins told reporters after practice Tuesday. "I feel like real ballers -- real people that have been there and done that -- I respect their opinion.

"If you haven't been there and done that -- you're entitled to your own opinion -- but I'm not really thinking too deep into it."

Andrew Wiggins on if criticisms get to him:



"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I feel like real ballers, real people that have been there and done that I respect their opinion. If you haven't been there, done that... I don't really look too deep into it." pic.twitter.com/H8sPSuMR9A



— Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 11, 2020

The knocks on Wiggins over the years have been that he doesn't give consistent effort, takes too many bad shots and/or has been an underachieving defender.

[RELATED: Why Iguodala wasn't ready for his time with Warriors to end]

The Warriors are hoping that a change of scenery will be the perfect antidote. And it's not like the 2015 Rooke of the Year believes he has all the answers.

"There are still a lot of things I can do better," Wiggins said. "I'm still learning. I'm gonna keep pushing forward."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Why Warriors' Andrew Wiggins only respects certain opinions of his game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area