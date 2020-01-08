The expectation around the NBA is that the Warriors will combine their top 2020 draft pick with D'Angelo Russell in a major trade this coming summer. As for who Golden State would receive in return, that's still very much unknown.

Whether it's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl Anthony-Towns or any other of the best NBA players currently rumored to possibly be available depending on future outcomes, you can be sure that the Warriors will be associated with just about anyone that qualifies for superstar status and particularly those that become disgruntled with their incumbent situations.

Given the way the Philadelphia 76ers' season has proceeded thus far, both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid potentially are names you could add to that list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In analyzing the Sixers' current problems, TrueHoop's David Thorpe made the case that a Russell (plus the pick) for Simmons trade would make sense for both sides.

"For basketball reasons I could talk about all day, I think Simmons would be most useful to the Golden State Warriors," Thorpe wrote. "The 76ers would get D'Angelo Russell, Kevon Looney and the Warriors' 2020 lottery pick. That gives Philadelphia a brilliant pick-and-roll point guard ... "

Story continues

Based on a Twitter poll, however, it appears most people believe that sort of trade would be fairly one-sided in the Warriors' favor.

Winner of this trade would be: — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) January 7, 2020

[RELATED: Report: Lee, Dubs working to finalize multiyear contract]

The 76ers have lost four of their last five games, currently sit at a disappointing fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and are flawed from a roster construction standpoint. Should Philadelphia experience an early-round playoff exit, that could be the final push required to force the Sixers to make a big change.

If they feel compelled to do so, you can be sure the Warriors will inquire.

Why Warriors, 76ers might consider D'Angelo Russell-Ben Simmons trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area