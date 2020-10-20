Why Warren Moon thinks Tom Brady ‘made the right decision’ leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

If there was any week where Tom Brady looked correct to chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the New England Patriots, then Week 6 was that moment. The Bucs clobbered a red-hot Green Bay Packers team, and Brady had to do almost nothing to coast to a win. Cam Newton, meanwhile, had to put the offense on his back, and couldn’t muster enough firepower before taking all the blame for the loss.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sees Brady’s decision clearly.

“I really do think that he made the right decision,” Moon told JR SportBrief, via WEEI. “He’s going somewhere where they have great talent around him, great wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He has good tight ends; [Rob] Gronkowski comes there, a guy that he’s very, very familiar with. The running backs have been very good, and the offensive line, they really beefed that up in the offseason as well. But the thing I’m more encouraged about is their defense.”

Moon added: “Their defense was one of the best defenses in the league over the last seven [games] last year, and we saw what they did the other day to Green Bay,” Moon said. “This is a defense that can be smothering. They bring a lot of pressure. If their defense is playing well and if you’ve got Tom Brady – who’s going to be efficient, he’s going to take care of the football – this is a very dangerous team going forward as they get to know each other a little bit better.”



