Why I voted for LSU football QB Jayden Daniels to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy | Riley

NEW YORK — The first quarterback battle I ever covered involved Jayden Daniels.

It was the start of his freshman year and my junior year at Arizona State. Daniels was learning what it took to become a starting quarterback in the Pac-12, while I was still learning the basics of what it took to produce good work in this business.

That fall was only my second year on the football beat. But even as a 20-year old kid who mostly grew up around professional sports in Massachusetts, I could tell that the starting job was Daniels' to lose.

It turns out I was right. Daniels beat out Dillon Sterling-Cole, Joey Yellen and Ethan Long to become the Sun Devils' starting quarterback. He went on to complete 60.7% of his passes for 2,943 yards that season, only throwing two interceptions.

I was there for his most memorable performance that year against Oregon, when he lofted perfect throw after perfect throw to wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby in a game that knocked the No. 6 Ducks out of contention for a spot in the 2019 College Football Playoff.

Never forget when Jayden Daniels denied Oregon a spot in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/OZm23WPuqI — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) November 29, 2023

The sky seemed to be the limit for Daniels after that season. ASU would be lucky if he stayed there for more than three years, we all thought then.

But sometimes it's funny how life works out. Rarely is it ever as straightforward as we think. That's certainly been true for me, and it seems like that's been true for Daniels.

Four years later, not only is Daniels still in college, he is a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at LSU. By the end of this past regular season, he led the country in total yards, rushing yards for a quarterback, passing touchdowns and became just the fifth player in SEC history to produce 50 or more touchdowns in a year. He turned into one of the great quarterbacks in LSU history, even flirting statistically with the greatest, Joe Burrow.

But maybe the craziest part of all is that I was there for most of it — the promising freshman campaign, the COVID-19 shortened season, the transfer to LSU and, finally, the Year 5 breakout. That journey is what made this season surreal, and the next sentence I'm about to type even more unbelievable.

I voted for Jayden Daniels to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Why I voted for Jayden Daniels to win the Heisman Trophy

I don't think my voting process is the same as many other voters.

I don't care about a candidate's team record. I don't really look at yards, touchdowns or completion percentage. I pay even less attention to whether a candidate has had his "Heisman moment" or not — whatever that's supposed to mean.

Instead, I keep a close eye on advanced statistics like Expected Points Added, QBR and Pro Football Focus' grades and other various metrics. I keep an open mind about voting for players who don't play quarterback (Bijan Robinson was second on my ballot last year). And, obviously, I use my own two eyes to evaluate each player.

Daniels, more than any other player in the country, passed both the eye test and the stats test with flying colors.

For one, the numbers are undeniable.

Had the top PFF total offense grade among all FBS quarterbacks

Led the FBS with a 95.7 QBR (Oregon's Bo Nix was the next closest at 91)

Accumulated 132.3 Expected Points Added (Nix was the next closest at 104.3)

Had 90 plays of 20+ yards

Had 20 rushing plays of 20+ yards

And the eye test backs it all up. There's probably at least some bias on my part having seen him play as much as I have this season (and the past few years), but it's undeniable how much Daniels has improved with his aggressiveness throwing the ball downfield and has grown as a decision-maker. Combine those traits with his dynamic running capabilities, and LSU's offense has gone from the middle of the pack to No. 1 in the country.

Yeah, LSU lost three games. But Daniels was at least solid, if not great, in each defeat. And it's hard to win when your defense allows 45 (Florida State), 55 (Ole Miss) and 42 (Alabama) points in each game, respectively.

Why I put Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel on my Heisman Trophy ballot

The closest candidate to Daniels and the second name on my ballot was Nix.

Nix's efficiency was undeniably impressive this year. And even if I don't care much for completion percentage, it does matter that he was second in the FBS in QBR, EPA and PFF's total offense grade.

His command of the game and precision in the short passing game was second to none. But even if one could argue that Nix was the best passer in college football this year, he still rarely pushed the ball downfield (average depth of target was 6.9 yards) and wasn't the same caliber as Daniels when it came to making plays with his legs.

The No. 3 spot in my ballot came down to two names: Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Daniels' teammate, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Gabriel had a wildly underrated season, finishing third among all Power Five quarterbacks in EPA and Passing EPA. He used his legs as a weapon and made plays with his arm at all three levels of the field despite not playing with an All-American caliber weapon on offense.

Nabers led all Power Five wide receivers in PFF's total offense and receiving grades, yards per route run and first downs picked up. He had arguably the best season any college wideout has had since DeVonta Smith won the Heisman in 2020, and the eye test backs it up thanks to his explosiveness, sharp route-running and elite ability to read defenses on the fly.

Most receptions of 20+ yards over the last 5 years in CFB:



34 - Malik Nabers (2023), Ja'Marr Chase (2019)

33 - Jordan Addison (2021)

32

31

30 - DeVonta Smith (2020)

29

28

27

26 - Rome Odunze (2023), CeeDee Lamb (2019) pic.twitter.com/oGF9RR8ohY — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 1, 2023

I waffled between Gabriel and Nabers for the last spot on my ballot until the final second. It was truly a toss-up.

But, in the end, I landed on Gabriel in large part because of the difference in supporting cast between him and Nabers. Nabers played with the Heisman winner, an elite offensive line and another future first-round pick at wide receiver defenses had to worry about in Brian Thomas Jr. Gabriel did not.

The other two Heisman finalists — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — also didn't earn my last vote but for different reasons.

Penix had a strong statistical resume but his great wide receiver corps made up for warts in his game, whether it was accuracy issues or reading defenses. Harrison deserves to be a top-three NFL draft pick based on the tape but was well behind Nabers statistically.

Regardless, all of them — Nix and Gabriel included — were behind Daniels, the best player in college football.

Who would've thought that his journey in college would end like this?

I was there, and I certainly didn't.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Why I voted for LSU football QB Jayden Daniels to win Heisman Trophy