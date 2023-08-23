Why Virginia makes for an ideal opening opponent for Tennessee football | Adams

Tennessee football knows how to pick opponents for its season opener. Virginia is another example of that.

It’s the latest in a long line of inferior opening opponents that the Vols have shoved aside with ease. Tennessee has won the last 12 season openers if you don’t count the Jeremy Pruitt era.

Pruitt lost two of his three openers at Tennessee. He even lost to Georgia State in 2019. For obvious reasons, he doesn't count.

The defeat to a 25-point underdog in Neyland Stadium convinced UT fans that then-athletics director Phillip Fulmer hadn’t hired the next General Neyland when he picked Alabama’s defensive coordinator to succeed Butch Jones. Alabama coach Nick Saban probably still chuckles over losing his coordinator to one of his biggest rivals.

But enough about the darkest days of Tennessee football. The present and future look bright as the Vols prepare to open their third season under coach Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Their opener could only be more appealing if Pruitt were coaching the Cavaliers, who are a popular pick to be the worst team in the ACC. They’re coached by Tony Elliott, a former Clemson offensive coordinator who says he was offered the Tennessee job after Pruitt was fired. UT athletics director Danny White denies that.

The Vols wound up with Heupel, who’s on the short list when you’re debating who’s the best offensive coach in college football.

Elliott isn’t even on the long list. Last season, which was his first as a head coach, the Cavaliers were 3-7 and only 1-6 in a conference that no one suggests is close to SEC caliber. Virginia scored more than 20 points only once against an FBS opponent. So, it’s no wonder quarterback Brennan Armstrong transferred to NC State.

A couple of other concerns for the Cavaliers: They lost their top four receivers and will have to rebuild their offensive line. Bottom line: Virginia again could be hard-pressed to produce 20 points in a single game.

A questionable offense is one of Virginia’s most appealing features as an opening opponent for the Vols.

Tennessee has lost eight games in two seasons under Heupel. Opponents averaged 42.6 points in those eight games. I doubt Virginia could even dream up a 42-point game.

That’s encouraging to a Tennessee defense that still has something to prove despite an 11-2 record and top-10 finish in 2022. But as vulnerable as the defense looked in giving up 49 points in a victory over Alabama and 63 in a loss to South Carolina, it’s on a winning streak.

ADAMS: What makes Tennessee football's running backs most productive trio in SEC

It shut out Vanderbilt in its second-to-last game last season and followed that up with a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Never mind that the Tigers piled up 34 first downs and 484 yards, they failed repeatedly to cash in on scoring opportunities when they were within striking distance of the Tennessee goal line.

Those last two games surely boosted the confidence of UT’s defense. Virginia’s offense could do the same.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football schedule 2023: Virginia is ideal opener for Vols