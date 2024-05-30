Why Vincent Kompany decided in favour of Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany was unveiled as head coach of Bayern Munich on Thursday, ending weeks of searching for Thomas Tuchel’s successor. Perhaps a surprise candidate, the Belgian, previously of Anderlecht and Burnley, stated in his press conference his reasoning for opting for Bayern.

“I live my job very intensively. I was also convinced by Max and Christoph of their ideas for the future. You have to be on the same page internally and I felt that here. That’s why I decided in favour of Bayern and against other options,” said Kompany.

“In our first year at Burnley in the Championship we set a record points tally, in our second in the Premier League we had one of the smallest budgets. We didn’t change much after promotion, I gave it my all. I’ve stayed the same. That’s why I have no plans to change here either.”

Although Bayern Munich pursued Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Ralf Rangnick and Roberto De Zerbi, Kompany appeared to be near the top of the list for Max Eberl, despite relative inexperience at the highest level. But the Belgian’s philosophy is one that appealed to Eberl.

Speaking about his playing philosophy, Kompany added: “I grew up on the streets of Brussels, in the Anderlecht academy. You have to be a team, I want my players to have courage, I want us to be aggressive. I want us to play like that, that’s also my character. We want to keep that up for entire games.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder