Why the Vikings think J.J. McCarthy is their quarterback of the future

As the Vikings researched the quarterback class in the 2024 NFL Draft, there was a particular interaction that stuck out to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He remembers talking to former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy early in the process and being taken aback by how forthcoming he was.

“He said, ‘Is there a reason you wouldn’t draft me?’ ” Adofo-Mensah recalled. “I said, ‘Honestly, from a talent standpoint, no.’ ”

The only thing that gave Adofo-Mensah any sort of pause was the fact that McCarthy was more of an unknown compared to his peers. He wasn’t asked to do nearly as much as North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. He didn’t have nearly as many reps as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. And he didn’t showcase his arm talent nearly as much as Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did.

As he reflected on that question Friday, McCarthy smiled, noting that he only asked that question because he felt like he had developed a strong rapport with Adofo-Mensah.

“I was genuinely curious,” McCarthy said while rocking a designer suit for his formal introduction at TCO Performance Center. “I’m always trying to get better, and I want to hear from great minds and different perspectives on how to do that.”

That curiosity gives some insight into why Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell believe McCarthy is the right person to lead the Vikings into the future. Not only does his attention to detail fit the mold of what O’Connell is looking for in a quarterback, McCarthy already carries himself like a face of the franchise on and off the field.

Last fall, McCarthy led undefeated Michigan to its first NCAA national title since 1997.

“There is a fire inside him to be the best version of himself,” O’Connell said. “He’s been incredibly competitive each and every day. They talk a lot about that culture at Michigan, and they’ve got a lot of players coming out, and a lot of guys that are going to be selected over these next couple of days. The main thing we hear is how he was a driving force behind a lot of that.”

It was a similar assessment from Adofo-Mensah after he spent some time in Ann Arbor during the pre-draft process.

“There’s not a person that’s not a big fan of JJ McCarthy,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We’re really happy with him coming here. He’s excited. He’s a competitive kid and he’s looking to prove everybody right, wrong or indifferent.”

That confidence will go a long way as McCarthy acclimates to the next level. Never mind that he will more than likely start his career behind journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold. He eventually will be asked to step into the spotlight, and he vowed Friday to be ready when that times comes.

“Just focused on being the best version of myself every single day,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been doing that leading up to this point, and it got me here.”

It certainly helps that McCarthy will have O’Connell in his corner. They got to know one another throughout the draft process. The Vikings’ visit to Michigan’s campus featured some extensive time in the classroom before they got onto the field.

“(When) you’ve watched a lot of tape of a lot of players over the years, there’s still some questions,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately, being able to see him kind of take information directly from me in an install setting, and see him take it out to the field was really, really encouraging.”

Just as important is McCarthy’s innate ability to connect with his teammates.

“Something I’ve learned about him is that his emotional intelligence is a superpower,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He uses his superpower to create really lasting bonds.”

That superpower should serve McCarthy well whenever he becomes the starter.

“Just being able to connect with my teammates on and off the field is something that I hold with the utmost importance,” McCarthy said. “It starts with developing those relationships and being able to connect with each person individually, because everybody has a different style of leadership.”

Though the rest is still unwritten for McCarthy, it’s not hard to see why the Vikings gravitated toward him in the first place.

“This is the perfect fit for me,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, it’s a huge honor, and I hope to prove them right.”

VIKINGS’ 2024 DRAFT

The Vikings selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, with round and overall pick in parentheses:

Thursday

First round: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (10); Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama (17)

Friday

Second round: N/A

Third round: N/A

Saturday

Fourth round: 108th overall

Fifth round: N/A

Sixth round: 177th overall (from Carolina)

Sixth round: 203th overall (from N.Y. Jets)

Seventh round: 230th overall (from Atlanta)

Seventh round: 232nd overall (from Denver)

