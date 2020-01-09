Why Vikings' Stefon Diggs has great respect for 49ers' Richard Sherman

Stefon Diggs missed two Minnesota Vikings practices this week with the flu, an illness that stood zero chance of keeping the receiver out of Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers.

He wasn't included on the Vikings' official injury report and will play against the 49ers without impediment.

Diggs certainly was chipper when talking to the press Thursday afternoon, and definitely is ready to compete for a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

He understands that accomplishment won't be easy against the 49ers' defense, especially veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

"He has been one of the best players in our league for a long time," Diggs said. "I have a lot of respect for the guy. He's very talented individual, very smart. I would say facing him increases the competitive juices. I've got them regardless."

They're driving him to play no matter what ailment or illness he was dealing with heading into the divisional round. He says he's 100 percent, but he'd play at far less.

"Even if I was 30 percent, I'd be out there," Diggs said. "It's football and it's that time of the year. Nothing's going to be perfect. Everyone's got bumps and bruises, and I won't let a little flu keep me from the game."

The 49ers don't have cornerbacks shadow receivers and Saturday won't be any different, but Sherman allowed one 18-yard catch in two targets during a Week 1 matchup against the Vikings in 2018. They also faced off in a 2015 playoff game, but Diggs didn't have a catch in one target against Sherman.

Diggs also didn't have a catch against Sherman during a 2015 regular season matchup either, meaning he hasn't had much success against someone he'll see a lot on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

