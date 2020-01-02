Why Victor Robles is not a viable option in a Kris Bryant trade

The Chicago Cubs are now in a long line.

When the Nationals wanted, and could use, catcher J.T. Realmuto, Miami asked for Victor Robles and Juan Soto in return. Really.

The Cubs have not gone done such an egregious ask path following Soto's ascension to untouchable. But, they have added themselves to a long list of possible Washington trade partners to ask for Robles as part of a deal. This is not a surprise in any capacity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robles was attached to trade rumors for Kris Bryant by a national reporter Thursday. It's standard to ask for him -- or the highest possible return when starting negotiations -- in any prospective trade. The question for Washington when considering a Robles trade of any kind becomes one of current desperation versus long-term planning.

The Nationals are cornered by their third base situation. A clean fix is paying Josh Donaldson, which is also something Donaldson, and his agent, knows. Anthony Rendon took Washington's leverage with him to California.

Which pushes them to consider a trade for Bryant. Why do it? Multiple reasons.

Bryant is a comparable replacement for Rendon. That's important for a team that has its other crucial pieces returning. The Nationals' window -- such as the current one is -- exists through the next two years. Max Scherzer can be a free agent in 2022. Only 2020 and 2021 provide the top-end trio of Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

Bryant's cost is reasonable the next two years. If the team is willing to pay Donaldson $25 million, the widespread guess at his going rate, paying Bryant around $18.5 million in 2020 and giving him a bump in pay to avoid arbitration in 2021 is easily absorbed.

Story continues

And, Bryant is a right-handed power hitter who could move into the middle of the Nationals' order as the No. 3 hitter they currently lack.

So, is losing long-term control of Robles worth filling a staggering short-term gap?

Probably not.

Robles was a 2.5 fWAR player in his first full major-league season. Baseball-Reference was kinder, labeling him a 4.1-WAR player. He's one of the best defensive center fielders in the league. His strikeout rate is too high and his contact rate too low. He's also just 22 years old. The room, and opportunity, for growth is expansive.

Robles and Soto can't become free agents until 2025. It's a multi-year benefit while both out-perform their meager pay. The situation is also a long-term conundrum. It's unlikely either will accept an early extension or that both can be retained once they arrive on the open market. Which means there is a line of thought to suggest trading the lesser of the two -- which is Robles -- to maximize a championship window. But, the brevity of Bryant's contract makes the idea all the more difficult to consider, let alone accept.

For years, the Nationals have thought about the value of Robles and Soto, now, in three years and for the next five, when refusing to trade either.

"You always like to have long-term viability with your payroll," Mike Rizzo told NBC Sports Washington at the Winter Meetings. "Long-term control of players is important. At this time, we have long-term control of both of those players. We never vary from the big global picture and it has to correspond what we're doing in our one-, three-, and five-year plans.

"Both of those guys are under control for a long time. We have plans for both of those guys. They're vital pieces of our organization. They're players that in the past were highly sought after in trades. There was a lot of discussion in the analyst world that thought we should package some of those guys up and trade them away. We refused to do it because of the character and the skill set that they have. They're going to be vital members for us for a long time.

"We've talked to both of them about their future. They know their future is bright with us. We couldn't be happier that they're growing up with us right in front of our eyes. We've got a plan in place for all of our players. Those two guys are very vital parts of our organization."

Rizzo's answer is part expected, part generalization and part common sense. It's all applicable to this winter and a possible trade for Bryant. The Nationals are desperate to fix third base. Just not desperate enough to move Robles to do so -- probably.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Why Victor Robles is not a viable option in a Kris Bryant trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington