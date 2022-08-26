Why varsity football season was canceled for this Michigan high school

Algonac High School (Mich.) has decided to cancel its 2022-23 varsity football season.

Head coach Nick Matzka says there simply weren’t enough players to field a complete team, per the Times Herald.

“The most we had was 12 (varsity players), And that’s not enough for a season. So we made a tough decision. Rather than pulling up some sophomores that weren’t necessarily ready, we decided we needed to get rid of the varsity season. I never even imagined that it would come to this. But here we are.”

Matzka says he and his staff did hard work recruiting. However, when it came time for their first practice (Aug. 8), only six players showed up. While they could have called up freshman and sophomores as in years past, he determined that the younger players were not physically ready.

Algonac will still have a season for their junior varsity team, which is where Matzka and his staff will focus their efforts. They hope to have a varsity team ready for the 2023 season.

