Why Vanderbilt football won't have formal spring game for fans and hold scrimmages at high schools

Vanderbilt football's spring practice will be impacted by ongoing construction projects at FirstBank Stadium. Due to the construction there will not be a formal spring game with practice wrapping up on April 20.

The Commodores will play off-campus scrimmages April 6 at Lipscomb Academy then April 13 and April 20 at Ensworth.

The scrimmages will be closed to the pubic, but open to media.

Vanderbilt's pro day will by March 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The Commodores had their first spring practice Tuesday, will take Wednesday off, and resume practice Thursday and Saturday.

There will be a total of 12 practices not including the scrimmages.

Vanderbilt is coming off coach Clark Lea's third season. The Commodores ended the 2023 season on a 10-game losing streak and posted a 2-10 record. They went 5-7 in 2022.

Vanderbilt embarked on a major roster rebuild after 18 scholarship players chose to transfer or declare for the NFL Draft following the 2023 season. The Commodores received commitments from 11 players, nine of whom are already enrolled and participating in spring practice.

The coaching staff also underwent significant changes with former New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill stepping in as chief consultant to the head coach and senior offensive advisor. Former New Mexico State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is the new offensive coordinator.

Former New Mexico State defensive coordinator and safeties coach Melvin Rice is the new safeties coach and former New Mexico State offensive analyst Garrett Altman has also joined the staff.

The Commodores open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech at FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff time has not yet been set for that game or any this season.

