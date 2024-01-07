Why Vanderbilt basketball's close loss to Alabama was familiar result under Jerry Stackhouse

Two weeks after a game against Memphis came down to the final shot, Vanderbilt basketball looked like a team that would be competitive in the SEC once again Saturday.

In front of an energetic crowd, the Commodores fought for an entire game, cutting an 18-point deficit down to as little as two in the final minutes before falling 78-75 to Alabama at Memorial Gymnasium.

It had all the trappings of another Jerry Stackhouse team finding its stride just as the top teams in the SEC come to town, a common theme in his tenure. It also came after a listless performance in the nonconference that included multiple Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 losses in front of a gym only one-third full. That, too, is a theme that likely will prevent Vanderbilt from reaching March Madness once again.

The listed attendance for the game was 8,703, nearly 3,000 fans more any other home game for the Commodores this season. Although there was a sizeable group of Alabama fans in attendance, both fanbases were loud when their team had the momentum.

Last season, too, Vanderbilt performed best in the best-attended games late in SEC play after slogging to a 7-6 record in nonconference when most games had poor attendance. Once SEC play started, the Commodores went 15-9 and nearly made the NCAA Tournament.

Although the Memphis game came against a hostile crowd, there were over 13,000 fans at the FedEx Forum. And despite the Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC) having the top-ranked offense in the country according to KenPom, Vanderbilt (5-9, 0-1) kept pace thanks to 20-point games from Tyrin Lawrence and Jason Rivera-Torres and 16 points from Ezra Manjon, who left the game in the second half with an injury.

"We definitely try to feed off the crowd in an away game and trying to silence the crowd or whatever," Lawrence said. "But you know, definitely try to feed off with it and even here, we would like for more of our fans to be here but even seeing all the red, we just want to send them home."

Of course, the Commodores' play against Alabama had to do with more than just attendance. Under Stackhouse, Vanderbilt has always played better in SEC play than in the nonconference. Although they didn't come away with a win against Alabama, they looked like a different team than the one that lost home games to Presbyterian, Boston College and Western Carolina, or the one that got blown out by Arizona State and Texas Tech.

It's likely far too late for a three-point loss to the Crimson Tide to mean anything. With Vanderbilt ranked below 200 in both KenPom and the NET rankings, the only realistic hope at an NCAA Tournament bid is to win the SEC Tournament. But one of the primary narratives of the Stackhouse era came rearing its head again: this team can lose nonconference games and look like one of the worst power-conference teams in the country, but once SEC play rolls around, Vanderbilt often looks like a team that can play with nearly anyone.

"We lost a lot of experience with some of the guys from last year," Stackhouse said. "So another really experienced team and experience that we brought back isn't really there for us. ... It's probably (Lawrence's) second game really playing some pretty good basketball. It's still not as efficient as he ... we need for him to be but he's trending in the right direction."

Lawrence missed four games with a foot injury early in the season, which could be a potential cause of his slow start. Several other players have missed time, including Manjon, Ven-Allen Lubin, Colin Smith (who is out for the season) and Isaiah West.

Even with the injuries and lineup shuffles, Vanderbilt is far past the time for moral victories. Last season, after a similarly slow start and a passionate crowd in a win over Arkansas, players and coaches echoed similar sentiments. Now, it's happening all over again.

