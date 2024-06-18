Why USMNT's Copa America performance sets the stage for the 2026 World Cup

In the next two years, the U.S. Men's National Team will play two of soccer's biggest tournaments on home soil, and the Stars and Stripes can carry their momentum from Copa America 2024 to the 2026 World Cup to achieve their best possible results in both competitions.

The USMNT already kicked off 2024 with winning ways, defeating Mexico 2-0 to win the CONCACAF Nations League in March, and now, they are gearing up for Copa America 2024. For the first time since 2016, the historic tournament returns to the United States, and cities and stadiums throughout the country will host all 32 matches.

The USA were sorted into Group C along with Uruguay, Bolivia, and Panama. After two underwhelming Copa America tune-ups against Colombia and Brazil, Gregg Berhalter's men have a lot to prove in their first test of the competition on June 23 against Bolivia.

As much as the Stars and Stripes are focused on their performances over the next few weeks, though, their play at Copa America 2024 is about more than just doing well at the tournament. In fact, the USMNT must use their matches and their competition as a stepping stone for the 2026 World Cup.

This summer, the USMNT's has the rare opportunity to play and develop alongside some of the best competition in the world. Copa America 2024 features the most elite players in soccer, including Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Vinicius Jr., and the USA get to see where they rank among the superstars and their countries ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Berhalter's squad has the ability to answer a lot of questions before the World Cup and lay the foundation for their future success in all areas on the pitch.

USMNT's defense at Copa America 2024

The USA's defense suffered a huge blow when starting right-back, Sergiño Dest, tore his ACL in April. Stepping into his role is Borussia Mönchengladbach's Joe Scally. The 21-year-old must help his backline lock down attacking threats all tournament, but especially those on Colombia or Brazil, two teams the USA could face in the Copa America quarter-finals and again in 2026.

Although Scally will likely lose his spot to Dest once the right-back is fit again, he now gets the opportunity to develop on one of the world's biggest stages and announce himself as a reliable backup should Berhalter need him to step up at the 2026 World Cup.

Tim Ream's performance this summer also must be top-notch if the defender expects to make the starting XI for the Stars and Stripes in 2026, when he will be 38 years old. Cameron Carter-Vickers could get some Copa America minutes to give Berhalter another center-back option for the future.

USMNT's midfield at Copa America 2024

It is no secret the USMNT's midfield has had a lot of rotating players not necessarily playing at their best positions in the last few years. Finally, though, there is some consistency with Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie. The two players must continue to build their chemistry this summer, both with one another and their forwards up front.

There are also emerging young stars, like Johnny Cardoso and Malik Tillman, that get to learn from the veterans on the squad about what it takes to control a game from the midfield against superior competition like Uruguay's Fede Valverde, who the USA will play on July 1.

Should Cardoso and Tillman get some minutes off the bench at Copa America 2024, they will be more than ready when their numbers gets called in 2026.

USMNT's forwards at Copa America 2024

Arguably more important than tuning up their defense or midfield is the USMNT's forwards. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah need a consistent striker between them to lock in the USA's attacking trio.

In the past few months alone, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, and Ricardo Pepi have started at striker, and Josh Sargent would have likely been on the list as well had he not been injured. A true No. 9 needs to emerge this summer so the USMNT do not have the same goalscoring issues they had last World Cup.

The job is Balogun's to lose, and if the AS Monaco man has an impressive tournament, then the USA can finally find consistency with their front three as they look to make a deep run in their home World Cup.