Why USC New Year’s Six bowl odds are rising heading into UCLA, Notre Dame games

The goal at USC is always to win the conference championship (in the future, it won’t be the Pac-12, but the Big Ten). The Trojans are fully intent on winning the Pac-12 title and creating a situation where they either make the College Football Playoff and face Georgia in the Peach Bowl, or go to the Rose Bowl, where Michigan would be the likely opponent.

That’s the top-line goal for the Trojans. If they don’t reach that goal, however, it’s important that their Plan B for the postseason leads them to the New Year’s Six.

It’s certainly significant to play in a top-tier bowl game in Year 1 — partly as a reward for a good season, partly to show to recruits and commentators that this program really did make substantial progress.

It would feel empty to some degree to settle for the Alamo or Holiday Bowl after being 9-1 through 10 games. Let’s walk through the details of USC’s posteason picture and explain why the odds of a New Year’s Six bowl are getting better for the Men of Troy:

STARTING OFF

USC is 9-1. If the Trojans win each of their next two games against UCLA and Notre Dame, they could lose the Pac-12 Championship Game and still finish 11-2, comfortably inside the top 12.

USC is No. 6 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

That No. 6 ranking is likely to be duplicated in the next College Football Playoff rankings later this week. Wins over UCLA and Notre Dame would dramatically improve what is currently a modest resume which lacks a high-end win. USC would not drop out of the top 12 if it beat UCLA, beat the Irish, and lost the Pac-12 title game.

IF USC SPLITS UCLA-NOTRE DAME PAIR

If USC splits the UCLA-Notre Dame pair of games, it would finish 10-2. The Trojans’ New Year’s Six fate would be uncertain in this situation.

We mentioned above that if USC beats both UCLA and Notre Dame, the Trojans would safely be in the top 12 even if they lose the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Why does the top 12 matter here? We’ll explain:

TOP 12 SIGNIFICANCE

Story continues

Finishing in the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings doesn’t guarantee selection for a New Year’s Six bowl, but it does mean USC would be in the front of the line for consideration as an at-large selection. Being outside the top 12 would mean “back of the line” for at-large consideration.

The Cotton Bowl, within this year’s New Year’s Six bowl rotation, has the at-large slot.

2022-2023 NEW YEAR'S SIX BOWL ROTATION: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BOWLS

This year’s NY6 bowl rotation has the Peach and Fiesta Bowls as the College Football Playoff semifinals. The champions of conferences in the playoff leave behind conference-specific slots in the other four NY6 games.

2023 ROSE BOWL

Michigan would be the obvious Big Ten non-playoff team in the Rose Bowl, assuming it loses to Ohio State and the Buckeyes make the playoff (likely the Fiesta Bowl). The Pac-12 champion would play the Wolverines in Pasadena unless it manages to make the playoff. Only USC can make the playoff from the Pac-12 at this point.

If Michigan beats Ohio State, the Wolverines and Buckeyes would swap places: Michigan to the Fiesta, OSU to the Rose.

2023 SUGAR BOWL

The Sugar Bowl would have LSU or Alabama from the SEC, provided that Georgia and Tennessee both make the playoff. If TCU does not make the playoff but wins the Big 12 title, it would face LSU or Bama in the Sugar.

If Tennessee does not make the playoff, it would slide down to the Sugar.

ORANGE BOWL

The Orange Bowl will have the winner of the ACC Championship Game — Clemson versus North Carolina — against an at-large team, quite possibly Alabama.

COTTON BOWL

That leaves the Cotton Bowl, which has the Group of Five champion against an at-large team. That at-large team could be the team which finishes inside the top 12, not outside. USC, if it splits the UCLA-Notre Dame pair of games, is more likely to stay in the top 12 than be left outside at this point. Notre Dame breaking into the top 20 is huge for the Trojans, because that will be a more valuable win if they can get it on Nov. 26 in the Coliseum. Had Notre Dame fallen to 6-5 or 7-4, it would have provided a much smaller or nonexistent boost.

RECENT RESULTS

Ole Miss was 8-1 heading into its game against Alabama this past Saturday. Ole Miss losing likely knocks the Rebels outside the top 12.

UCLA and Oregon losing knocked them outside the top 12.

North Carolina State, Tulane, and other top-20 teams lost, ensuring they won’t move up into the top 12 by the end of the season.

A lot of teams near USC lost, giving the Trojans more of a cushion if they split the UCLA-Notre Dame pair of games and finish 10-2. USC would fall several spots if it loses one of those two games, but the odds of falling out of the top 12 are decreasing. This improves USC’s Cotton Bowl odds if it doesn’t win the Pac-12 championship.

HOW THE ODDS HAVE IMPROVED FOR USC IN THE NEW YEAR'S SIX

One recent result which greatly improved USC’s NY6 odds: Notre Dame beating Clemson. Not only did the Irish improve their own standing and national ranking, which adds value to a potential USC win over the Irish; Notre Dame also bumped Clemson out of the playoff picture.

This is significant in relationship to the New Year’s Six.

Had Clemson made the playoff, the ACC was contractually allotted a slot in the Orange Bowl (a non-playoff NY6 bowl). By bumping Clemson out of the playoff, Notre Dame made sure the ACC did not get two NY6 slots. Now, the ACC will get only one.

That other slot could go to USC.

HOW USC'S NY6 ODDS CAN IMPROVE EVEN MORE: GEORGIA BEATS LSU

There are a few games in which USC fans will want to root for specific outcomes.

LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship Game. A Georgia win helps USC in the New Year’s Six, since LSU would take on a third loss and probably fall out of the NY6. An LSU win would put four SEC teams in the NY6: Georgia and Tennessee in the playoff, LSU in the Sugar as SEC champion, and Alabama in the Orange against the ACC champion. LSU losing to Georgia would leave the SEC with three NY6 teams, not four.

That’s another slot saved for USC.

TCU MUST LOSE ONCE

USC fans need to root for TCU to lose one time.

If TCU makes the playoff, the Big 12 contractually gets a second NY6 slot in the Sugar Bowl, much as the ACC would have had a second NY6 team (the Orange Bowl bid) if Clemson made the playoff.

TCU losing would bump the Horned Frogs to the Sugar and make sure the Big 12 gets only one NY6 bowl, not two.

That’s another puzzle piece favoring USC if the Trojans finish with two losses.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire