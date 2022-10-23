Why USC will be rooting hard for Notre Dame the next two weeks, and other Trojan football notes

USC-Notre Dame is a fierce rivalry, and to be clear, a lot of USC fans are enjoying the fact that first-year head coach Marcus Freeman is struggling at Notre Dame. One of the obvious benefits of Freeman’s rocky first season for USC is that the Trojans stand to gain relative to the Irish on the recruiting trail. The Elijah Paige recruitment — a flip from Notre Dame — is one such prominent example.

However, while USC doesn’t want Notre Dame to be dominant, USC does need the Fighting Irish to be very good.

Let’s cut to the chase, then: USC really needs Notre Dame to win the next two weeks. If the Irish can go 2-0 on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, USC fans will be happy and the Trojans can feel better about their postseason situation.

Let’s take you through the details of all this:

STARTING LINE

USC needs the game against Notre Dame — this year and every year — to carry a reasonable degree of value. If Notre Dame is a 5-7 or 6-6 team, beating the Irish won’t move the needle very much in end-of-season conversations about bowl games and playoff spots.

NOTRE DAME PROFILE

Notre Dame is 4-3 through Oct. 22. If the Irish lose to Syracuse next week and then to Clemson on Nov. 5, they will be below .500 with three games left on their schedule. They would be 6-5 at best heading into Los Angeles.

That’s not what USC wants.

NOTRE DAME-SYRACUSE

Notre Dame will have a hard time beating Clemson on Nov. 5. It will have a hard time beating Syracuse next week … but if ND can at least defeat Syracuse, a good team, that will change the conversation surrounding the Irish. If they beat Syracuse and lose to Clemson, it will look very different from going 0-2 in those two games.

SYRACUSE AND USC

An interesting side note: USC and Syracuse were both on the short end of roughing calls which turned the tide in big conference games. Syracuse got the short end of the stick against Clemson, much as USC drew the short straw versus Utah.

MORE ON SYRACUSE

A Notre Dame win over Syracuse would be, by far, the Irish’s highest-quality win of the season. The Irish’s best win of the year is currently North Carolina.

Story continues

IRISH RESUME

Notre Dame’s three wins other than North Carolina: Cal, BYU, and UNLV. Woof.

IN CASE YOU THINK BYU IS A BETTER-QUALITY WIN FOR NOTRE DAME THAN NORTH CAROLINA

BYU got torched by Liberty on Saturday.

NOTRE DAME-CLEMSON

Notre Dame hosts Clemson on Nov. 5. If the Irish pull the upset, they will dramatically improve their national profile and therefore add value to a possible USC win over Notre Dame. A win would also make USC-Notre Dame a much bigger deal for national television. The game will be a much bigger national talking point. That matters.

USC FOCUS

USC might think Notre Dame will be easy, given how bad the Irish have looked. A Notre Dame win over Clemson would have the effect of making sure the Trojans take the Irish seriously.

ANOTHER NOTRE DAME-CLEMSON SUBPLOT

Clemson has next week off. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled against Syracuse. If he regresses against Notre Dame, the Irish would have an outside chance — not a great chance, but an outside chance — of pulling the upset.

THE OTHER WAY NOTRE DAME-CLEMSON MATTERS

A Notre Dame win over Clemson would also give the Pac-12 more of a chance in a possible battle with Clemson for the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff. This obviously means the Pac-12 champion has to be 12-1, though.

FINAL NOTES: FOLLOW FIGHTING IRISH WIRE FOR FULL NOTRE DAME COVERAGE

FOLLOW CLEMSON WIRE FOR FULL CLEMSON-NOTRE DAME COVERAGE

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire