Why is USC playing a very late game vs Utah State on Sept. 7?

You might be wondering why USC is having to play another 8 p.m. local time kickoff in Los Angeles. You’re not alone. The Trojans aren’t just playing a late game; it’s another 8 p.m. start as opposed to 7:30. Why 8 and not 7:30 for the Sept. 7 game versus Utah State?

We know that USC-Rutgers is an 8 p.m. local time game in L.A. on Oct. 25 because it follows Game 1 of the World Series on Fox Sports. Why the late start against Utah State in early September?

Adam Bradford, who covers USC for the Sporting Tribune, points out that Big Ten Network — which is airing the USC game — has a quadrupleheader on Sept. 7.

Penn State plays at noon Eastern on BTN on Sept. 7. That game is followed by Michigan State-Maryland in the 3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific window. Then comes Ohio State’s game at 7:30 Eastern time, followed by USC and Utah State at 11.

The TV networks shelled out big bucks for Big Ten media rights. They are going to get their money’s worth and a legitimate return on their investment. Big Ten Network, which has never previously had a chance to air games in the late-night window, is loving the ability to add an extra football game to its lineup on most — if not all — Saturdays each season.

