Why USC-Notre Dame won’t be interrupted when Trojans join the Big Ten

When USC moves to the Big Ten, the nonconference scheduling piece of the puzzle for the Trojans will be more complicated. USC will probably want to play either Stanford or Cal on a regular basis to maintain those in-state series. Assuming that happens, one could reasonably guess that the Notre Dame series — while not being discontinued — could lose its annual position. It might hypothetically become an every-other-year game, not an annual game.

However, our view here at Trojans Wire is that the USC-ND series will remain an annual fixture in college football. We explained our position at The Voice of College Football, joining Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya on their Trojan Conquest Live show. We mentioned several reasons why the USC-Notre Dame rivalry is not going to be interrupted, even though the Trojans — in the years when they have to travel to South Bend — face a more rigorous travel schedule, given their upcoming transition to the Big Ten Conference, which will create more plane flights to the Midwest. We still think the Notre Dame series will not be affected at all.

Trojan Conquest Live airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific at The Voice of College Football on YouTube.

More 1932 Rose Bowl!

Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire