Why do some USC fans want to end the Notre Dame football rivalry?

Colin Cowherd is a big USC football fan. He apparently has some thoughts about not playing Notre Dame football anymore. Fighting Irish Wire has more:

“The Trojans have of course had the annual rivalry game with Notre Dame since 1926 but beyond the Irish, the Trojans schedule has been littered with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and plenty of other traditional powerhouses for years. Earlier this week news came out that USC and head coach Lincoln Riley specifically had been trying to get out their season-opening game with LSU this fall for over a year. National sports-talker Colin Cowherd then took it a step further, suggesting USC drop Notre Dame from their schedule going forward. It’s a stance that although we certainly don’t agree with happening, can understand why it’s being discussed.”

Look, we all get it. USC’s schedule is really tough. However, in a 12-team playoff, a tougher schedule means going 10-2 will be good enough to get in. It’s not as though USC has to go 12-1, which was necessary in the four-team playoff. The Trojans came close in 2022 but never quite got there. In a 12-team playoff, USC can lose twice and still make it. Maybe it won’t be a higher seed, but that’s less important than getting in.

Avoiding Notre Dame is not as important as some USC fans think it is.

