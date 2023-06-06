Why USC’s electric recruiting run under Lincoln Riley is better than the numbers

It is true that recruiting players doesn’t guarantee championships. The recruits have to be good enough. The coaching has to be skilled enough. The football program has to help players make the leap from potential to reality, from theory to actualization.

Yet, what also matters in football is player acquisition. Getting larger numbers of highly-touted players increases the odds that some of those players — not all — will be really good. Some recruitments might not hit, but a higher volume of notable recruitments gives every football program more chances to hit the jackpot. This is why USC’s big recruiting run over the past 50-plus hours has generated such excitement.

Offensive lineman Manasse Itete, offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, and one other recruit not yet announced as of 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday all created a big recruiting gold rush.

People inside the USC program are tweeting and acting as though more commitments could soon follow. It’s quite a time for USC, and the numbers of recruits are getting everyone’s attention. Yet, the details behind the numbers are even more impressive. Let’s briefly examine that point:

KAMERYN FOUNTAIN

BREAKING: Atlanta (Ga.) Booker T. Washington Top247 edge Kameryn Fountain has committed to #USC choosing the #Trojans over several SEC program. “Really it was the way I bonded with the coach and also the academic program they talked to me about. All the majors I’m thinking… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 5, 2023

USC went into Georgia for a pass rusher. Take notes here.

HAYDEN TRETER

Cherry Creek OT Hayden Treter announced his commitment to USC https://t.co/PEcXoL8LLA — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) June 5, 2023

USC went into Deion Sanders’ back yard for an offensive lineman.

JARVIS BOATWRIGHT

USC went into Florida for a safety.

DAKODA FIELDS

Donte Williams is generating a lot of results. He just beat Dan Lanning for a Junipero Serra CB, building a Trojan wall in SoCal. https://t.co/guXAnSYpjp — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 5, 2023

USC gained a cornerback by keeping him at home.

MANASSE ITETE

BREAKING: Modesto (Calif.) Central Catholic offensive lineman Manasse Itete just announced his commitment to USC and broke down why he picked the Trojans https://t.co/dUmxEvDzKl pic.twitter.com/ZK3mhczVe7 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 5, 2023

USC went into Central California (Modesto) for an offensive lineman.

THE SIXTH RECRUIT -- NOT YET ANNOUNCED AS OF 8 A.M. ON TUESDAY

✌️…. — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 6, 2023

This was tweeted Monday evening. The name of the recruit will presumably be revealed/announced later on Tuesday.

DETAILS

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) react in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In these six recruitments, USC has two offensive linemen, two players in the secondary, and a pass rusher, with the sixth player not yet named. That’s a lot of balance in terms of position groups and in terms of both sides of the ball.

NO OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS? FINE

There are no offensive skill players from these five recruits (though maybe the sixth player will be a skill player). Is that a concern? It shouldn’t be. Riley is able to load up on skill players in the transfer portal. Dorian Singer, MarShawn Lloyd, Austin Jones, Mario Williams, Caleb Williams — they’re all transfers. Recruiting linemen and defensive backs is where USC needs to be scoring on the trail.

REGIONAL REPRESENTATION

Florida, Georgia, Colorado, California — there’s regional balance and diversity in these recruitments. USC is keeping some guys home while also winning battles in SEC country.

