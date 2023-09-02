Why Urban Meyer thinks Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will have a 'big season' as starter

Urban Meyer does not have questions about Ohio State's new starting quarterback.

The former Ohio State coach and FOX "Big Noon Kickoff" analyst predicted Kyle McCord, who was named Ohio State's starting quarterback by Ryan Day Tuesday, will have a "big day" in the Buckeyes' season opener Saturday against Indiana.

But to Meyer, it didn't seem like McCord's "big day" would be solely because of McCord.

"First of all, (McCord is) throwing to the best player in college football — I felt he was the best player last year, Marvin Harrison Jr," Meyer said. "But he's also got the best wide receiver room in college football again. The best thing about Ohio State's new, young quarterback, they feel the running game is back. TreVeyon Henderson has had a great training camp. They don't have one, two three. They have four tail backs they feel great about."

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Meyer said the only question Ohio State has heading into its season opener against the Hoosiers Saturday is the lack of experience on the offensive line, bringing in Josh Simmons, Josh Fryar and Carson Hinzman to fill spots previously held by Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in 2022.

But if the offensive line shows consistency, Meyer said, Ohio State's offense should perform well not only against Indiana, but for the rest of the season.

"How will the offensive line perform?" Meyer asked. "If they perform well, with those great running backs, Kyle McCord's going to have a big year and a big day today."

Meyer did not mention redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Brown, who Day said will play against the Hoosiers Saturday after battling against McCord for the starting quarterback spot.

Former Ohio State coach and current Fox television analyst Urban Meyer enters Ohio Stadium prior to the Buckeyes' game against Michigan Nov. 26, 2022.

McCord made one collegiate start in 2021, throwing for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts. In his 11 other appearances for Ohio State, McCord has completed 28 of his 40 pass attempts for 287 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What Urban Meyer thinks of Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord