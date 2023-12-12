Why Upstate receivers Avery McFadden, Jimmar Boston will be tough to stop in Shrine Bowl

Avery McFadden of Hillcrest and Jimmar “Tank” Boston of Westside, playmaking wide receivers for South Carolina in this week’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas high school football all-star game, know a little bit about defense, too.

Boston, a two-way player all season, had four interceptions, including one in overtime of the Upper State championship game as Westside (14-1) was on its way to the Class AAAA state title. McFadden, a finalist for Mr. Football, played just a few games at cornerback, but still finished with two interceptions and a forced fumble as he helped Hillcrest go 10-3.

But they didn't really have any suggestions about how to slow down the other. Good luck with that, North Carolina. The best way to keep McFadden and Boston from catching passes downfield, they both said, would be to not let them get downfield.

The Byrnes Rebels battle the Hillcrest Rams in the second round of the AAAAA high school football playoffs on Nov. 10, 2023 at Byrnes High School. Hillcrest's Avery Mcfadden (7) pulls down a tough pass on a play.

“I would just push him down on the ground,” Boston said, “and keep my hands on him.”

“If I was to defend him,“ McFadden said, “I’d probably just jam him at the line and push him to the ground. That’s how I would do it. … But I’m sure he wouldn’t want to see me on the other side of him because he knows how it would get.”

Even if they get held up momentarily at the line of scrimmage, McFadden (Georgia State commit) and Boston (NC State commit) will be tough to stop.

Westside (13-1) played South Florence (14-0) for the high school AAAA State Championship. The game was played on Dec. 2, 2023 at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. Westside High's Jimmar Boston (11) breaks down the field on a play

McFadden finished the season with 1,102 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 70 catches. He also rushed for nine TDs, averaging 7.2 yards on 33 carries. .

“When we did one-on-one drills (Monday morning at the first Shrine Bowl practice), he only got touched two times,” Boston said of McFadden. “He just made them miss. He brings so much speed to the table. ... Yeah, we played against them in a (preseason) scrimmage, and he was killing us.”

Boston injured a hand early in the season and was not able to play wide receiver. He played defense, though, wrapped up with extra padding from fingertips to elbow. That didn’t keep him from making interceptions. When he healed enough to play offense, he was a difference-maker along with Josh Williams (Chattanooga commit). Boston finished with 44 catches for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He’s a dog. That’s my guy,” McFadden said. “Good hands. Good feet. He’s a really good athlete.”

South Carolina’s wide receivers group includes Christian Zachary (NC State) of Calhoun County, Braylon Stanley (Tennessee) of Strom Thurmond, Yannick Smith (East Carolina) of Summerville and Will Young of Brookland-Cayce.

Others from the Upstate are running back Dashun Reeder (Northwestern) of Christ Church; defensive ends Marcus Downs of Riverside and Jarriel Jefferies of Gaffney; defensive back Demario Bookhart from Spartanburg High, and offensive linemen Watson Young (Clemson) of Daniel, Blake Franks (South Carolina) of Greenville, Julius Tate (Coastal Carolina) of Greenville and Jake Buerk of Gaffney.

