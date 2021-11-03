Why unvaccinated Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start vs. Chiefs and maybe more

Green Bay packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why doesn’t Rodgers have the opportunity to return to the team if he’s asymptomatic and has two negative tests in 24 hours? The Packers quarterback is unvaccinated, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rodgers previously said he was “immunized” in August, and many took his comment to mean he was vaccinated, but immunized doesn’t necessarily mean vaccinated, at least in Rodgers’ mind.

This same situation played out for the Packers during the lead up to last week’s win over the Cardinals. Davante Adams, who is vaccinated, tested positive on Monday but could have returned to the team with two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart. Allen Lazard, who isn’t vaccinated, was deemed a close contact of an infected person and was forced to quarantine for five days even though he tested negative.

Story continues

Rodgers has a positive test and is unvaccinated, giving him no chance to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He must be away from the team for 10 days and also have two negative tests 24 hours apart to return, meaning there’s a chance he could miss two games. The soonest Rodgers can return to the team is Saturday, Nov. 13, and the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also tested positive for COVID-19 and is on the league’s reserve list as of Tuesday. Rodgers practiced with the team on Monday.

With Rodgers out, the Packers will start 2019 first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

List