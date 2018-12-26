Why 'Undisputed' was right on Kevin Durant playing time in vs. Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Did you get what you wanted for Christmas? No? Well, neither did the Warriors -- they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-101, on Tuesday. Which means the Lakers were happy and their holiday wish was answered.

Nothing appeared to be working for the Dubs who struggled in just about every aspect of the game -- and they did it without having LeBron James during its entirety.

With that being said, it didn't take long to hear from the guys on Undisputed -- specifically, Shannon Sharpe who wanted to know why Kevin Durant, "the best player in the NBA," was not brought in to finish the game out when the Warriors were within arms reach of at least a close game at one point.

The meat of the KD conversation takes place around the 2:00 mark:

"When LeBron James left this game, and they cut that lead to 2, why didn't the NBA's best player ... close that game out? You tell me that Kevin Durant is the NBA's best player, I just need to know." - @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/4tQmDI8sac — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2018

So, here's the thing ...

Durant did OK in the third quarter -- he led the team in assists and had eight points. But he didn't end up starting the fourth quarter -- he wasn't even brought in until three minutes had passed when he replaced Andre Iguodala.

In the fourth, he played for 5:47 and scored four points. Steph Curry didn't score at all during that time in 8:26 and Klay Thompson tallied just two points in 6:45 of play.

Sharpe makes a good point. You have to put the talents of KD in, especially if you're going against a team he's not only comfortable competing against, but a team he thrives playing.

It's understandable an injury situation could be of concern, but against the Lakers, the nine-time All-Star needs to be showing off, at least a little.

Give the home crowd what they want!

Would KD have been the answer for the Warriors to leave with a win? Probably not, especially with both Draymond Green and Steph having struggling nights on the court. Depending on one individual to carry a team is a rarity, but he could have made it a bit more interesting of a game. Instead, the Warriors held their heads low.