Why UNC fans should be watching the Duke-Notre Dame football game tonight

Four wins in their first four games. Three wins over Power 5 schools. A 200-yard rusher and a 400-yard passer.

What college football team is this? The Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes? The Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide? The Dabo Swinney-led Clemson Tigers?

None of the above.

The team described in the first sentence is none other than the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are off to their best start since 1997, when Mack Brown was in his first stint as head coach.

UNC is off this weekend, giving its players and coaches a much-needed chance to evaluate where it stands. There’s no doubt the Heels looked solid and exceeded expectations in their first four games, but how can they sustain that play when they face Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in Kenan Stadium?

With no Carolina football this weekend, fans should be paying close attention to another primetime, ACC football matchup this weekend: Notre Dame vs. Duke.

The Fighting Irish, despite being an ACC school, are a football independent. Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker last weekend, allowing Ohio State to score the game-winning touchdown when only 10 men were on the field.

The team to watch in this matchup, however, is Duke. The Blue Devils have taken the college football world by storm, starting with a Week 1 upset of Clemson. Their defense looks legitimate and their offense is led by star quarterback Riley Leonard.

We could talk about the Duke players, but UNC fans should be watching this game for the result alone. Carolina (15) and Duke (17) are both ranked, 4-0 teams with a 1-0 ACC record.

If the Blue Devils win tonight, they’ll jump UNC in the standings and, likely, in the AP Poll. If Notre Dame wins, the Tar Heels move up to third in the ACC and, possibly, move up a spot or two.

