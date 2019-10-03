Doe Unai Emery trust Lucas Torreira to anchor Arsenal's midfield? - Getty Images Europe

Several aspects of Arsenal's play this season have been predictable. The regular concessions of possession in their defensive third; not making it hard enough for opposition to reach the edge of their penalty area; the continued brilliance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All themes established last season that have continued into this and each of them perfectly explicable.

A stranger sight however, is Lucas Torreira giving his best Frank Lampard impression, ghosting beyond the last line of defence as a penalty-box poacher.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Torreira was purchased in the summer of 2018 to great fanfare, heralded as the specialist defensive screen Arsenal's midfield had lacked since Gilberto Silva. His performances in the World Cup with Uruguay, notably when bumping Cristiano Ronaldo off the ball, displayed the garra charrua inside the diminutive Torreira who would add bite, tenacity and sharpness to Arsenal's engine room. Torreira's best performances of the season - against Liverpool and Tottenham at the Emirates - justified the noise, when he partnered Granit Xhaka in a double-pivot. He faded in the second-half of the season, but that was understandable after international exertions and a first season without a winter break (plus Arsenal reaching the Europa League final and the physical toll that entails).

So far this season, Unai Emery has been reluctant to use Torreira in a deeper midfield role. This was easy to account for in August due to his truncated pre-season, but is now becoming a concerning theme. When part of a midfield three with Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi against Spurs and Manchester United, it was Torreira tasked with stepping between the lines in support of the forwards. This seems an odd use of a player who made his name at the base of a diamond with Sampdoria, reading play immaculately and shuttling back and forth to protect his two centre-backs.

As Arsenal's average positions at Old Trafford show, Torreira was their most advanced midfielder:

Arsenal in dark blue and Torreira number 11.

Lucas Torreira often found himself close to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The situation is not without precedent. Any Chelsea fans reading will recognise the similarity between Emery's use of Torriera and Maurizio Sarri's use of N'Golo Kante, who was pushed up to make room for Jorginho in the No 6 position. Both Emery and Sarri seem to have a preference for distributive passers rather than destroyers at the base of their midfields. In Emery's case, he seems to like two with both Xhaka and Guendouzi building play. The Italian national team at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup typified this approach, with Andrea Pirlo playmaking from deep with more 'defensive' midfielders ahead of him.

Speaking in May 2018 in an interview with Pep Confidential author Marti Perarnau, Emery said: "If I were to put a destroyer at defensive midfielder, there’s a significant trade off between what I can do during build-up play, rather than what I can do in defensive situations. Of course, Thiago Motta needs to better without the ball. But if you analyse Xabi Alonso or Sergio Busquets, the same could be said for them. They struggle during those periods, but they contribute so much more while on the ball."

It would seem then, that Emery does not rate Torreira's distribution as highly as Xhaka or Guendouzi's. However by pushing him further up the field, Emery actually seems to be exposing any technical limitations Torreira may have.

Arsenal suffered from a lack of sustained, final-third possession at Old Trafford that could have yielded yielded a winning goal. Receiving the ball between the lines and connecting to the forwards is unnatural for Torreira, who was almost a passenger in possession. He completed just two passes to Nicolas Pepe, one to Aubameyang and one to Bukayo Saka. Torreira completed just eight in the 55 minutes he was on the pitch, an incredibly low total for an Arsenal midfielder in a central trio. In the early stages of the game he looked to be man-marking Paul Pogba, but this was not pursued rigorously.

Lucas Torreira's pass map against Manchester United

It appears Emery wants Arsenal's best-ball winner in a position to press or counter-press and force turnovers in dangerous positions. "His qualities are that he can give us good pressing, and he can win the ball high up the pitch to give us the possession to score. He did that tonight," Emery said of Torreira after their Europa League victory at Frankfurt.

Arsenal have certainly started making good use of transitions, something that needed to improve under Arsene Wenger, although it could be argued they are too reliant on forcing errors to make chances. Aubameyang's goals at Newcastle and Old Trafford came from mis-placed square passes, his winner against Burnley and opener at Watford from Dani Ceballos pinching possession while Alexandre Lacazette's goal against Spurs came from a mis-cued Danny Rose clearance. Calum Chambers' equaliser against Aston Villa came from an undercooked Tyrone Mings header. All short transitions.

It is likely that Emery views a more transition-focused game as key to improving Arsenal's long-standing away problem - the ability to counter quickly and punish errors is a feature of teams with a good away record. This has come at the expense of controlled possession because, in this sense at least, football is dialectical. You are either in possession or out of it, and you cannot have the ball and be pressing teams into mistakes at the same time.

Arsenal's aversion to long spells of possession, especially away from home, is a stylistic change and personal taste will dictate how easy supporters find it to swallow. What confuses observers is that while Emery oversees this shift, he remains attached to Arsenal's most possession-orientated midfielders - principally Xhaka. The Arsenal captain's progressive passing and switches of play are very useful if his team seeks to control the ball, but he does not bring much to the table in other facets of the game. The Arsenal coach keeps picking his best ball-players and then watching, by design or dysfunction, his team see little of the ball.

Emery may have concerns about how much Torreira can offer in possession, but his Arsenal team are not spending that much time in possession. Their transition-heavy play suits the Uruguayan to a tee and they should lean into it more decisively.