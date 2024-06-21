Why UEFA rule may stop Kylian Mbappe from wearing training mask for France

Kylian Mbappe may be prevented from wearing a protective mask that he's had on in France training because of a little-known Uefa rule.

Mbappe broke his nose in France's opening Euro 2024 clash with Austria following a nasty coming together with opposition centre-back Kevin Danso. The 25-year-old leapt to win a header as the ball was crossed into the box, only to be intercepted by the point of the Austrian's shoulder.

Extensive on the field treatment was required before Mbappe could be taken off, with Real Madrid's new talisman looking to be in extreme discomfort.

France communicated their plan for Mbappe in the hours that followed the 1-0 win, courtesy of an own goal from Max Wober, and he's been training with the squad as usual after wearing a protective mask donning the colours of the national team flag - red, white and blue.

But UEFA's rules in regards to protective covering state that “medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified”. Reports in France say that Mbappe has already been presented with alternatives and the guidelines will be checked during a technical meeting before France play the Netherlands.

Wearing protective masks is not uncommon for players who have suffered facial injuries. Napoli's Victor Osimhen has famously worn one ever since he injured an eye socket while playing against Inter in November 2021.

The Nigerian underwent surgery to fix the problem and missed three months of action, before returning with a protective mask. He has continued to wear it even though doctors have fully cleared of him and say it is not a necessity.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said of Mbappe's progress: “Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock with the consequences. Yesterday he went out, he did a little activity. This will also be the case this evening. Things are moving in the right direction to ensure that he is available tomorrow.”

There is no guarantee that Mbappe will start against the Netherlands in Friday's late game, particularly as Deschamps has a number of strong alternatives should he wish to.

Olivier Giroud could return up front, shunting Marcus Thuram out to the wing, with Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani and the extremely talented Bradley Barcola also part of France's 26-player squad.