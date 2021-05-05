Why Udonis Haslem doesn't view Kevin Garnett as 'tough guy'

Udonis Haslem takes shot at KG during Hall of Fame discussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Garnett was an incredible player and leader whose Basketball Hall of Fame induction was well-deserved. But Udonis Haslem wants to clear something up about the former Boston Celtics player.

Haslem -- playing in his 18th season for the Miami Heat -- was asked a question about the 2020 Hall of Fame class Tuesday in which ESPN's Tim McMahon referred to Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Garnett as three of the "toughest guys" in the sport.

Haslem took exception to labeling Garnett as "tough."

"Tough guys, you said? Two of those guys I would probably say I consider tough guys -- and that’s more so mentally tough -- and one of those guys just does a lot of this. That’s not tough at all," Haslem said of Garnett while making a talking motion with his hands.

"The definition of tough guy doesn't go by guys that do this (talking motion). You know that. You probably want to take KG off that tough guy list.”

Udonis Haslem asked about Kobe, Duncan, & Garnett going into the HOF next week. UD does not think tough guy should be used to describe KG:2 of those guys I would consider mentally tough and one of those guys does a whole lot of talking...don't be loosely throwing around tough guy pic.twitter.com/oWdsi5rgNR — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 4, 2021

Haslem gushed about Garnett's talents as a player, lauding KG as one of the league's first great two-way players at his height (6-foot-11) who could "dominate" on both ends of the floor.

But Haslem clearly wasn't a fan of Garnett's on-court persona.

"KG chooses a route that I really don't condone," Haslem added. "A lot of that talking and disrespect."

Haslem's Heat and Garnett's Celtics had some fierce battles, facing off in three consecutive postseasons from 2010 to 2012 while LeBron James was in Miami. Garnett is one of the most notorious trash-talkers in NBA history, so we're sure he said plenty to say to Haslem during those matchups. Garnett's trash-talking rubbed a lot of opponents the wrong way, and Haslem is among them.

Garnett, who attended Farragut Career Academy High School in Chicago, will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 15, in Springfield, Mass. -- and knowing KG, he may have something to say about Haslem's comments.