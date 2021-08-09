Here’s Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Landed in RiverPark’s Top Detractor List

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (“RLG”) returned 11.9%, while the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of RiverPark Funds, the fund mentioned Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), and discussed its stance on the firm. Uber Technologies, Inc. Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based ride-hailing, food delivery, package delivery, couriers, freight transportation company, that currently has an $83.4 billion market capitalization. UBER delivered a -13.18% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 34.59%. The stock closed at $44.28 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what RiverPark Funds has to say about Uber Technologies, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"UBER was our top detractor for the quarter. Delivery growth remains strong, and ride sharing has started to recover, though still down year over year (vs. pre-COVID results). Gross bookings grew 24% year over year, driven by 166% Delivery growth. Despite the COVID disruption, UBER remains the undisputed global leader in ride sharing, with greater than 50% share in every major region in which it operates. The company is also a leader in food delivery (64% of 1Q21 revenue), where it is number one or two in the more than 25 countries in which it operates. We view UBER as more than just ride sharing and food delivery, but also as a global mobility platform with the ability to sell to its more than 100 million users (by comparison, Amazon Prime has 130+ million members) and penetrate new markets of ondemand services, such as grocery delivery, truck brokerage and worker staffing for shift work. Its New Verticals (non-food delivery such as grocery, convenience, and alcohol) business hit a $3 billion annualized run rate in March, up 77% quarter over quarter. UBER, at its current $91 billion market capitalization, trades at 4x next year’s revenue from its two core businesses. Additionally, the company has substantial, unrecognized, value in its several nascent development businesses and another $13 billion in equity stakes in synergistic businesses around the world."

Story continues

Uber, Ride Sharing, Car, Vehicle

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. UBER was in 130 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 135 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) delivered a -5.85% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.