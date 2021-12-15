Why Ty Law believes Steve Belichick has bright future as NFL head coach

What is Steve Belichick's NFL coaching future? Ty Law weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL isn't getting rid of the Belichicks anytime soon.

Bill Belichick is in his 21st season coaching the Patriots and shows no signs of slowing down, emerging as the NFL Coach of the Year favorite amid an impressive turnaround in New England.

Belichick's son, Steve, is also on the coaching staff as the Patriots' outside linebackers coach and defensive play-caller. Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law is among those who see Steve following in his father's footsteps.

"I know Steve, and I absolutely believe he’ll be a head coach," Law said Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "Hell, what’s his last name? He’s been around the game and around coaching since he was born. His grandfather, Bill’s dad, was a coach. It’s like it’s in his DNA, and the last name Belichick does not hurt.

"So when it comes to owners looking for young head coaches that have been around it all, if they can’t get Belichick and see what’s in his brain, let’s hire his son and we’ll get some of that."

Steve Belichick has officially been on the Patriots' coaching staff for 10 years, starting out as a defensive assistant in 2012. But he and his brother Brian (currently New England's safeties coach) have been around the team for most of their lives -- similar to Bill Belichick's experience with his father, Stephen Belichick, who was a scout for Navy for more than 30 years.

But would Steve take over for his father in New England or seek an NFL head coach job elsewhere? Law is betting on the latter, assuming offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stays with the team.

"If the opportunity presented itself and he feels that he’s ready, what’s he going to do, wait for Bill to leave?" Law said. "What could be a better situation than to go whoop your daddy’s ass somewhere else? Who wouldn’t want to do that? I know I would.

"And I don’t think he’s going to be the successor there, because I think Josh McDaniels is waiting for that one, unless he takes another job somewhere. I think the Patriots are going to keep on rolling, so in order for him to establish himself and get out of his dad’s shadow, he’s going to have to go somewhere else and try to beat Bill’s ass. That’s what sons are supposed to do."

Steve Belichick, 34, probably needs a few more years of grooming before seriously considering head coaching jobs. But the prospect of Steve coaching against his father in an NFL game is fascinating.

While there have been six other father-son coaching duos in NFL history -- Mike and Kyle Shanahan; Bum and Wade Phillips; Jim Mora Sr. and Jr;, Dick and Mike Nolan; Buddy and Rex Rya; Don and Dave Shula -- none have been head coaches at the same time., much less been on opposite sidelines in the same game.